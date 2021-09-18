Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) and the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Kansas City and Baltimore Stats

The Chiefs scored 29.6 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Ravens surrendered per matchup (18.9).

The Chiefs collected 415.8 yards per game last year, 86 more yards than the 329.8 the Ravens allowed per contest.

Last year the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, six fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (22).

Last year the Ravens racked up 6.7 more points per game (29.3) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6).

The Ravens collected only 4.8 more yards per game (363.1) than the Chiefs allowed (358.3) per contest last year.

The Ravens turned the ball over 18 times last year, four fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II collected 4,740 passing yards (296.3 per game) with a 66.3% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 38 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards on 181 attempts (50.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 18.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and collected 105 catches for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Chris Jones piled up 7.5 sacks, three TFL and 36 tackles.

Daniel Sorensen racked up 91 tackles, two TFL, and three interceptions over his last campaign.

Tyrann Mathieu intercepted six passes while adding 62 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson threw for 2,757 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 159 times for a team-high 1,005 yards and seven scores.

Marquise Brown grabbed 58 passes for 769 yards last season with eight touchdowns. He was targeted 100 times, and averaged 48.1 yards per game.

Last season Justin Houston piled up eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.

Patrick Queen collected 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Tyus Bowser picked off three passes while adding 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended a season ago.

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Browns W 33-29 Home 9/19/2021 Ravens - Away 9/26/2021 Chargers - Home 10/3/2021 Eagles - Away 10/10/2021 Bills - Home

Ravens Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Las Vegas L 33-27 Away 9/19/2021 Kansas City - Home 9/26/2021 Detroit - Away 10/3/2021 Denver - Away 10/11/2021 Indianapolis - Home

