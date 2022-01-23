Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (11-6) hit the road to take on the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -2.5 54.5

Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 11.2 more than the Bills give up per outing (17.0).

The Chiefs rack up 124.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bills allow per contest (272.8).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five fewer than the Bills have forced (30).

The Bills put up 7.0 more points per game (28.4) than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

The Bills average only 13.0 more yards per game (381.9) than the Chiefs allow (368.9).

The Bills have 22 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has put up 4,839 passing yards (284.6 per game) with a 66.3% completion percentage (436-for-658) while firing 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 381 rushing yards via 66 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has racked up a team-best 558 rushing yards (32.8 per game) and six scores. He has tacked on 47 receptions for 452 yards and two TDs.

Tyreek Hill has 111 catches (on 159 targets) and leads the team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 112 tackles and 11.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 76 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Khalen Saunders: Out (Elbow), Alex Okafor: Out (Hamstring), Charvarius Ward: Out (Hand)

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 4,407 passing yards (259.2 per game), 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also has 763 rushing yards on 122 carries with six touchdowns.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 carries (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs has racked up 103 catches for 1,225 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He averages 72.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Mario Addison leads the team with 7.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

This season Tremaine Edmunds has totaled 108 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Micah Hyde has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and 10 passes defended 17 this season.

Bills Injuries: Tremaine Edmunds: Out (Shoulder), Del'Shawn Phillips: Out (Quadricep), Matt Milano: Out (Hamstring)

Regional restrictions apply.