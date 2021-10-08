Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (3-1) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chiefs
-2.5
56.5
Kansas City and Buffalo Stats
- The Chiefs put up 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills surrender (11.0).
- The Chiefs rack up 427.5 yards per game, 210.7 more yards than the 216.8 the Bills allow per matchup.
- The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.
- This year the Bills rack up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs give up (31.3).
- The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404.0) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.8).
- The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This year Patrick Mahomes II has registered 1,218 passing yards (304.5 YPG) while completing 72.3% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 92 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 23.0 YPG.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 58 carries for a team-leading 291 rushing yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 30 catches (on 38 targets) and leads the team with 453 receiving yards (113.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Daniel Sorensen's 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
Chiefs Injuries: Mike Danna: Out (Hamstring)
Bills Impact Players
- This season, Josh Allen has racked up 1,055 passing yards (263.8 per game) while completing 99 of 157 passes (63.1%), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 259 yards on 49 attempts (64.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Stefon Diggs has been targeted 42 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 305 yards (76.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
- Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Tremaine Edmunds' 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
- Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended four this season.
Bills Injuries: Andre Roberts: Questionable (Ankle), Jake Fromm: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Zack Moss: Questionable (Toe), Tre'Davious White: Questionable (Back), Brian Winters: Questionable (Knee), Cody Ford: Questionable (Groin), Del'Shawn Phillips: Questionable (Quadricep), John Brown: Questionable (Knee), Matt Milano: Out (Pectoral)
Regional restrictions apply.
