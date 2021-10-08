    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (3-1) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NBC
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Buffalo

    Chiefs vs Bills Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chiefs

    -2.5

    56.5

    Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

    • The Chiefs put up 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills surrender (11.0).
    • The Chiefs rack up 427.5 yards per game, 210.7 more yards than the 216.8 the Bills allow per matchup.
    • The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.
    • This year the Bills rack up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs give up (31.3).
    • The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404.0) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.8).
    • The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This year Patrick Mahomes II has registered 1,218 passing yards (304.5 YPG) while completing 72.3% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 92 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 23.0 YPG.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 58 carries for a team-leading 291 rushing yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has 30 catches (on 38 targets) and leads the team with 453 receiving yards (113.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.
    • Daniel Sorensen's 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: Mike Danna: Out (Hamstring)

    Bills Impact Players

    • This season, Josh Allen has racked up 1,055 passing yards (263.8 per game) while completing 99 of 157 passes (63.1%), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 32.3 yards per game.
    • Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 259 yards on 49 attempts (64.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Stefon Diggs has been targeted 42 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 305 yards (76.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.
    • Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
    • Tremaine Edmunds' 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.
    • Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended four this season.

    Bills Injuries: Andre Roberts: Questionable (Ankle), Jake Fromm: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Zack Moss: Questionable (Toe), Tre'Davious White: Questionable (Back), Brian Winters: Questionable (Knee), Cody Ford: Questionable (Groin), Del'Shawn Phillips: Questionable (Quadricep), John Brown: Questionable (Knee), Matt Milano: Out (Pectoral)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

