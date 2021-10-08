Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (3-1) team on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -2.5 56.5

Kansas City and Buffalo Stats

The Chiefs put up 22.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Bills surrender (11.0).

The Chiefs rack up 427.5 yards per game, 210.7 more yards than the 216.8 the Bills allow per matchup.

The Chiefs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 11 takeaways.

This year the Bills rack up the same number of points per game that the Chiefs give up (31.3).

The Bills average 33.8 fewer yards per game (404.0) than the Chiefs give up per outing (437.8).

The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has registered 1,218 passing yards (304.5 YPG) while completing 72.3% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 92 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 23.0 YPG.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 58 carries for a team-leading 291 rushing yards (72.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 30 catches (on 38 targets) and leads the team with 453 receiving yards (113.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Daniel Sorensen's 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Mike Danna: Out (Hamstring)

Bills Impact Players

This season, Josh Allen has racked up 1,055 passing yards (263.8 per game) while completing 99 of 157 passes (63.1%), with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has tacked on 129 rushing yards on 24 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Devin Singletary has run for a team-leading 259 yards on 49 attempts (64.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Stefon Diggs has been targeted 42 times and has 26 catches, leading his team with 305 yards (76.3 per game) while also scoring one touchdown.

Star Lotulelei has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Tremaine Edmunds' 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception make him the team's tackle leader.

Micah Hyde has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended four this season.

Bills Injuries: Andre Roberts: Questionable (Ankle), Jake Fromm: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Zack Moss: Questionable (Toe), Tre'Davious White: Questionable (Back), Brian Winters: Questionable (Knee), Cody Ford: Questionable (Groin), Del'Shawn Phillips: Questionable (Quadricep), John Brown: Questionable (Knee), Matt Milano: Out (Pectoral)

Regional restrictions apply.