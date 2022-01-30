Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) hit the road to play the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7.5 54.5

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

The Chiefs rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals surrender (22.1).

The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 46.0 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

This season the Bengals average 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

The Bengals rack up 361.5 yards per game, only 7.4 fewer than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,839 yards (436-for-658), with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (284.6 YPG). He's also rushed 66 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has put up a team-best 558 yards (32.8 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also averages 26.6 receiving yards, hauling in 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 111 catches (on 159 targets) and leads the team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Nick Bolton has racked up 112 tackles and 11.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 17 this season.

Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Questionable (Concussion), Charvarius Ward: Questionable (Hand), Alex Okafor: Out (Hamstring), Dorian O'Daniel: Questionable (Knee)

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (366-for-520), throwing for 34 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has 292 carries for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 42 catches for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has reeled in 81 passes for a team-high 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 yards per game.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Mike Daniels: Questionable (Groin), Geno Atkins: Out (Shoulder), Shawn Williams: Questionable (Calf)

