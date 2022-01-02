Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The top-ranked team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

The Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).

The Chiefs collect 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per outing.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

This year the Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).

The Bengals average only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (362.2).

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,310 yards while connecting on 66.1% of his passes (383-for-579), with 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (287.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-high 517 rushing yards (34.5 per game) and four scores.

Tyreek Hill has 104 catches (on 146 targets) and leads the team with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with seven sacks and has added six TFL and 23 tackles.

This season Nick Bolton has collected 102 tackles and 11 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder Out Joe Thuney OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Hughes CB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Tyrann Mathieu S Quad Full Participation In Practice Jarran Reed DT Foot Full Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).

Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 274 receiving yards on 35 catches and three touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 112 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 1,163 yards (77.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Vonn Bell has collected 92 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Logan Wilson leads the team with four interceptions and has added 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cameron Sample DE Hamstring Out Jalen Davis CB Ankle Out Logan Wilson LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Khalid Kareem DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Joe Burrow QB Finger Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Raiders W 48-9 Home 12/16/2021 Chargers W 34-28 Away 12/26/2021 Steelers W 36-10 Home 1/2/2022 Bengals - Away

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 San Francisco L 26-23 Home 12/19/2021 Denver W 15-10 Away 12/26/2021 Baltimore W 41-21 Home 1/2/2022 Kansas City - Home

