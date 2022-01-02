Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The top-ranked team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), visit the No. 1 team from the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6), at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

    Kansas City and Cincinnati Stats

    • The Chiefs put up 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals give up (21.6).
    • The Chiefs collect 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per outing.
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
    • This year the Bengals put up 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).
    • The Bengals average only 3.7 more yards per game (365.9) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (362.2).
    • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,310 yards while connecting on 66.1% of his passes (383-for-579), with 33 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (287.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 55 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-high 517 rushing yards (34.5 per game) and four scores.
    • Tyreek Hill has 104 catches (on 146 targets) and leads the team with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
    • This season Chris Jones leads the team with seven sacks and has added six TFL and 23 tackles.
    • This season Nick Bolton has collected 102 tackles and 11 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 67 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    RB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Joe Thuney

    OL

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Mike Hughes

    CB

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyrann Mathieu

    S

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jarran Reed

    DT

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derrick Nnadi

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Willie Gay Jr.

    LB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
    • Joe Mixon has run for a team-high 1,159 yards on 280 carries (77.3 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 274 receiving yards on 35 catches and three touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 112 times and has 68 catches, leading his team with 1,163 yards (77.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 14 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Vonn Bell has collected 92 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Logan Wilson leads the team with four interceptions and has added 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cameron Sample

    DE

    Hamstring

    Out

    Jalen Davis

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Logan Wilson

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Khalid Kareem

    DE

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Burrow

    QB

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    W 48-9

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    W 34-28

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Steelers

    W 36-10

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    San Francisco

    L 26-23

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Denver

    W 15-10

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Baltimore

    W 41-21

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

