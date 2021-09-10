Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) jogs off of the field after their win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (0-0) go on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Browns

Game Day: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Cleveland

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -111 -109 -245 +199

Kansas City and Cleveland Stats

Last year, the Chiefs scored 3.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Browns surrendered (26.2).

The Chiefs racked up 57.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Browns gave up per matchup (358.4) last season.

Last year the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Browns had takeaways (21).

Last year the Browns averaged just 2.9 more points per game (25.5) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6).

The Browns averaged only 11.3 more yards per game (369.6) than the Chiefs gave up per matchup (358.3) last year.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II collected 4,740 passing yards (296.3 yards per game) with a 66.3% completion percentage last year (390-of-588), while throwing 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire took 181 carries for 803 rushing yards a season ago (50.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 297 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Travis Kelce reeled in 105 passes for 1,416 yards last season and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times and averaged 88.5 yards per game.

Chris Jones boasted an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 36 tackles last year.

Daniel Sorensen collected 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three interceptions over the course of his last campaign.

Tyrann Mathieu intercepted six passes while adding 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards while completing 62.8% of his passes (305-of-486), with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year (222.7 yards per game). He also carried the ball 54 times for 165 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Nick Chubb took 190 attempts for 1,067 rushing yards a season ago (88.9 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Last season Jarvis Landry was targeted 101 times and collected 72 catches for 840 yards (56.0 ypg) with three touchdowns.

Myles Garrett boasted an impressive stat line of 12.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 48 tackles.

John Johnson's 2020 campaign saw him total 105 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception.

Troy Hill picked off three passes and tacked on 77 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.

Chiefs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Browns - Home 9/19/2021 Ravens - Away 9/26/2021 Chargers - Home 10/3/2021 Eagles - Away

Browns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Kansas City - Away 9/19/2021 Houston - Home 9/26/2021 Chicago - Home 10/3/2021 Minnesota - Away

