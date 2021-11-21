Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the road to meet the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -2.5 55.5

Kansas City and Dallas Stats

The Chiefs rack up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys give up (21.7).

The Chiefs rack up 405.6 yards per game, 51.6 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys give up per contest.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).

This year the Cowboys rack up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs surrender (24.1).

The Cowboys rack up 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has 2,940 passing yards (294.0 yards per game) while going 271-for-412 (65.8%) and throwing 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has added 227 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.7 yards per game.

Darrel Williams has rushed for a team-best 343 yards (34.3 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 271 receiving yards on 31 catches and one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill has 75 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.

Chris Jones has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Nick Bolton has collected 75 tackles and 10.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 10 this season.

Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Remmers: Questionable (Rib), Mitchell Schwartz: Out (Back), Taco Charlton: Out (Ankle)

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 2,341 passing yards (260.1 per game) and a 70.3% completion percentage, throwing 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 91 rushing yards on 26 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Ezekiel Elliott has taken 142 carries for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 26 passes for 168 yards (18.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

This season CeeDee Lamb has 47 receptions for a team-high 726 yards (80.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 6.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high eight interceptions and has tacked on 28 tackles and 13 passes defended nine this season.

Cowboys Injuries: Tyler Biadasz: Out (Hamstring), Randy Gregory: Questionable (Illness), DeMarcus Lawrence: Questionable (Illness)

