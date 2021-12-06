Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Broncos (6-5) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -8.5 46.5

Kansas City and Denver Stats

The Chiefs average 7.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Broncos give up (17.8).

The Chiefs collect 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos allow per matchup (330.8).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (13).

This season the Broncos rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Chiefs give up (22.7).

The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (364.4).

This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 3,200 yards while connecting on 65.5% of his passes (294-for-449), with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (290.9 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 44 times for 238 yards and one touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-high 367 rushing yards (33.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill has grabbed 84 passes for a team-high 932 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 84.7 receiving yards per game.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Nick Bolton has racked up 79 tackles and 11.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 58 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Questionable (Illness), Dorian O'Daniel: Out (Ankle)

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 2,518 passing yards (228.9 per game) with a 68.7% completion percentage (233-for-339), throwing for 15 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has run for a team-leading 605 yards on 135 attempts (55.0 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 15.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has hauled in 45 passes for a team best 634 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 57.6 yards per game.

Malik Reed has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 3.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Kareem Jackson has racked up 66 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 56 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Broncos Injuries: Trey Marshall: Out (Shin), Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Knee), Malik Reed: Questionable (Shin), Jerry Jeudy: Questionable (Ankle)

