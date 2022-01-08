Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) visit a struggling Denver Broncos (7-9) team on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Denver Stats

  • The Chiefs rack up 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per outing (18.4).
  • The Chiefs average 397.3 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 322.1 the Broncos allow per contest.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).
  • This year the Broncos rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.3).
  • The Broncos collect 328.4 yards per game, 40.9 fewer yards than the 369.3 the Chiefs give up.
  • The Broncos have 17 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,569 yards (409-for-614), with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (285.6 yards per game). He's also run the ball 57 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Darrel Williams has run for a team-high 541 yards (33.8 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He also averages 26.4 receiving yards, hauling in 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Tyreek Hill has 110 receptions for a team-high 1,237 yards (77.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Nick Bolton has collected 106 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB

Shoulder

Out

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Anthony Hitchens

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Orlando Brown Jr.

OT

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

  • This season Drew Lock has racked up 625 passing yards (39.1 per game) while going 55-for-87 (63.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Javonte Williams has taken 191 attempts for a team-leading 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
  • Courtland Sutton has reeled in 57 passes for a team best 763 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 47.7 yards per game.
  • Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 29 tackles.
  • Justin Simmons' 77 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Broncos Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Shelby Harris

DE

Ankle

Questionable

Sam Martin

P

Covid protocols

Questionable

Brandon McManus

K

Covid protocols

Questionable

Javonte Williams

RB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Shamar Stephen

DT

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Drew Lock

QB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Melvin Gordon III

RB

Thumb

Limited Participation In Practice

Noah Fant

TE

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/16/2021

Chargers

W 34-28

Away

12/26/2021

Steelers

W 36-10

Home

1/2/2022

Bengals

L 34-31

Away

1/8/2022

Broncos

-

Away

Broncos Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Cincinnati

L 15-10

Home

12/26/2021

Las Vegas

L 17-13

Away

1/2/2022

Los Angeles

L 34-13

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas City

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
