Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) visit a struggling Denver Broncos (7-9) team on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Denver Stats

The Chiefs rack up 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per outing (18.4).

The Chiefs average 397.3 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 322.1 the Broncos allow per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).

This year the Broncos rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.3).

The Broncos collect 328.4 yards per game, 40.9 fewer yards than the 369.3 the Chiefs give up.

The Broncos have 17 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,569 yards (409-for-614), with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (285.6 yards per game). He's also run the ball 57 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has run for a team-high 541 yards (33.8 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He also averages 26.4 receiving yards, hauling in 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 110 receptions for a team-high 1,237 yards (77.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Nick Bolton has collected 106 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder Out L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Hitchens LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Orlando Brown Jr. OT Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

This season Drew Lock has racked up 625 passing yards (39.1 per game) while going 55-for-87 (63.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Javonte Williams has taken 191 attempts for a team-leading 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.

Courtland Sutton has reeled in 57 passes for a team best 763 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 47.7 yards per game.

Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 29 tackles.

Justin Simmons' 77 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Sam Martin P Covid protocols Questionable Brandon McManus K Covid protocols Questionable Javonte Williams RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Shamar Stephen DT Quad Limited Participation In Practice Drew Lock QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Noah Fant TE Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Chargers W 34-28 Away 12/26/2021 Steelers W 36-10 Home 1/2/2022 Bengals L 34-31 Away 1/8/2022 Broncos - Away

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Cincinnati L 15-10 Home 12/26/2021 Las Vegas L 17-13 Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles L 34-13 Away 1/8/2022 Kansas City - Home

Regional restrictions apply.