Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) visit a struggling Denver Broncos (7-9) team on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Kansas City and Denver Stats
- The Chiefs rack up 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per outing (18.4).
- The Chiefs average 397.3 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 322.1 the Broncos allow per contest.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).
- This year the Broncos rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs surrender (21.3).
- The Broncos collect 328.4 yards per game, 40.9 fewer yards than the 369.3 the Chiefs give up.
- The Broncos have 17 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 28 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,569 yards (409-for-614), with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (285.6 yards per game). He's also run the ball 57 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns.
- Darrel Williams has run for a team-high 541 yards (33.8 per game) and tallied six touchdowns. He also averages 26.4 receiving yards, hauling in 44 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 110 receptions for a team-high 1,237 yards (77.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has registered a team-leading nine sacks, while adding eight TFL and 27 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Nick Bolton has collected 106 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 73 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
Shoulder
Out
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Orlando Brown Jr.
OT
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Drew Lock has racked up 625 passing yards (39.1 per game) while going 55-for-87 (63.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Javonte Williams has taken 191 attempts for a team-leading 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 41 passes for 298 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.
- Courtland Sutton has reeled in 57 passes for a team best 763 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 47.7 yards per game.
- Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added nine TFL and 29 tackles.
- Justin Simmons' 77 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Sam Martin
P
Covid protocols
Questionable
Brandon McManus
K
Covid protocols
Questionable
Javonte Williams
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Shamar Stephen
DT
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Drew Lock
QB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
Noah Fant
TE
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Chargers
W 34-28
Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
W 36-10
Home
1/2/2022
Bengals
L 34-31
Away
1/8/2022
Broncos
-
Away
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Cincinnati
L 15-10
Home
12/26/2021
Las Vegas
L 17-13
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
L 34-13
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas City
-
Home
