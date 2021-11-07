Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) bring a seven-game winning streak into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 48

Kansas City and Green Bay Stats

This year, the Chiefs rack up 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers allow (20.9).

The Chiefs rack up 411.5 yards per game, 79.7 more yards than the 331.8 the Packers give up per outing.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

This season the Packers rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs allow (27.5).

The Packers average 337.5 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs give up.

This year the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 2,357 yards (216-for-325), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (294.6 yards per game). He's also run the ball 35 times for a team-high 229 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Darrel Williams has churned out a team-leading 230 rushing yards (28.8 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 19 receptions for 163 yards .

Tyreek Hill has 64 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 735 receiving yards (91.9 ypg) and six touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Nick Bolton has totaled 66 tackles and 9.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended eight this season.

Chiefs Injuries: Mitchell Schwartz: Out (Back), Sammy Watkins: Questionable (Hamstring), Frank Clark: Questionable (Knee)

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 463 yards on 104 carries (57.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 29.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for a team-high 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams has hauled in 52 catches for 744 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 93.0 receiving yards per game.

Rashan Gary has registered a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injuries: Vernon Scott: Out (Shoulder), David Bakhtiari: Questionable (Chest), Rick Wagner: Questionable (Knee), Will Redmond: Out (Shoulder), Kevin King: Out (Quadricep), Raven Greene: Questionable (Oblique), Aaron Jones: Questionable (Calf)

