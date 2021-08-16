How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs Online

After losing in last season's Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to get back on top in 2021.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs made it all the way to Tampa for Super Bowl LV as they looked to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

But Tom Brady, the quarterback for those Patriots teams and now the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had other ideas, as the Bucs handed the Chiefs a 31-9 loss.

Now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to avenge that loss, as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third season in a row.

Mahomes has been the NFL's best quarterback since he assumed the starting role. He's joined by one of the best collection of offensive skill players in the league, including tight end Travis Kelce and two of the NFL's fastest wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

That's not to say the Chiefs don't have questions on offense. Running back is one of them, as second-year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will look to show that he was worth the first-round pick that the franchise used on him in 2020.

The offensive line is also a big question mark. The offseason addition of Orlando Brown and Joe Thuney will help shore up the left side, but multiple rookies could be counted on to play.

On defense, the Chiefs boast one of the league's best defensive ends in Chris Jones and best safeties in Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City had the league's 10th-best scoring defense last season.

The Chiefs should once again be favored to win the AFC West. Last season, their 14-2 record put them far ahead of the rest of the division, with the Las Vegas Raiders finishing second at 8-8.

The Raiders should be better this year. The Chargers, who were 7-9, should take a leap in quarterback Justin Herbert's second season.

But the Chiefs are the AFC's best team. Nothing this offseason has changed that.

