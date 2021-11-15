Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West battle. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

The Chiefs average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Raiders allow.

The Chiefs average 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per matchup (340.6).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

The Raiders score just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).

The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up (381.4).

The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has racked up 2,523 yards through the air (280.3 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 25.2 YPG.

Darrel Williams has run for a team-leading 300 yards (33.3 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.9 receiving yards, hauling in 22 passes for 170 yards.

Tyreek Hill has racked up 68 receptions for 772 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 85.8 receiving yards per game.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 12 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 71 tackles and nine TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended nine this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lucas Niang OL Ribs Out L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle Questionable Armani Watts S Thigh Full Participation In Practice Joe Thuney OL Hand Full Participation In Practice Khalen Saunders DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Rib Full Participation In Practice Chris Lammons CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Frank Clark DE Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Michael Burton FB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Orlando Brown Jr. OT Toe Full Participation In Practice Dorian O'Daniel LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Jones DT Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage, throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 280 rushing yards (35 per game) and five touchdowns. He has added 18 receptions for 129 yards .

Darren Waller has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 470 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has totaled 91 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Questionable Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Out Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring Out Amik Robertson CB Hip Doubtful Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice K.J. Wright LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Titans L 27-3 Away 11/1/2021 Giants W 20-17 Home 11/7/2021 Packers W 13-7 Home 11/14/2021 Raiders - Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys - Home 12/5/2021 Broncos - Home 12/12/2021 Raiders - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Denver W 34-24 Away 10/24/2021 Philadelphia W 33-22 Home 11/7/2021 New York L 23-16 Away 11/14/2021 Kansas City - Home 11/21/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/25/2021 Dallas - Away 12/5/2021 Washington - Home

