Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West battle. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

    Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Chiefs average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Raiders allow.
    • The Chiefs average 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per matchup (340.6).
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
    • The Raiders score just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).
    • The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up (381.4).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This season Patrick Mahomes II has racked up 2,523 yards through the air (280.3 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 25.2 YPG.
    • Darrel Williams has run for a team-leading 300 yards (33.3 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.9 receiving yards, hauling in 22 passes for 170 yards.
    • Tyreek Hill has racked up 68 receptions for 772 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 85.8 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Chris Jones leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 71 tackles and nine TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended nine this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Ribs

    Out

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Armani Watts

    S

    Thigh

    Full Participation In Practice

    Joe Thuney

    OL

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Khalen Saunders

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derrick Nnadi

    DT

    Rib

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Lammons

    CB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Travis Kelce

    TE

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Frank Clark

    DE

    Abdomen

    Full Participation In Practice

    Michael Burton

    FB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Orlando Brown Jr.

    OT

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dorian O'Daniel

    LB

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage, throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 280 rushing yards (35 per game) and five touchdowns. He has added 18 receptions for 129 yards .
    • Darren Waller has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 470 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has totaled 91 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Keisean Nixon

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Nick Kwiatkoski

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Tyree Gillespie

    S

    Hamstring

    Out

    Amik Robertson

    CB

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Hunter Renfrow

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    K.J. Wright

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    L 27-3

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    W 20-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    W 13-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Denver

    W 34-24

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 33-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New York

    L 23-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
