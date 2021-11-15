Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in an AFC West battle. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats
- The Chiefs average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per contest the Raiders allow.
- The Chiefs average 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per matchup (340.6).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
- The Raiders score just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).
- The Raiders average only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs give up (381.4).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (10).
Chiefs Impact Players
- This season Patrick Mahomes II has racked up 2,523 yards through the air (280.3 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 25.2 YPG.
- Darrel Williams has run for a team-leading 300 yards (33.3 per game) and picked up four touchdowns. He also averages 18.9 receiving yards, hauling in 22 passes for 170 yards.
- Tyreek Hill has racked up 68 receptions for 772 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 85.8 receiving yards per game.
- This season Chris Jones leads the team with three sacks and has added four TFL and 12 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 71 tackles and nine TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended nine this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lucas Niang
OL
Ribs
Out
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Armani Watts
S
Thigh
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Thuney
OL
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Khalen Saunders
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Lammons
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Travis Kelce
TE
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Frank Clark
DE
Abdomen
Full Participation In Practice
Michael Burton
FB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Orlando Brown Jr.
OT
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Dorian O'Daniel
LB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage, throwing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 280 rushing yards (35 per game) and five touchdowns. He has added 18 receptions for 129 yards .
- Darren Waller has grabbed 40 passes for a team best 470 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times, and averages 58.8 yards per game.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL and 17 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has totaled 91 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Keisean Nixon
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
Ankle
Out
Tyree Gillespie
S
Hamstring
Out
Amik Robertson
CB
Hip
Doubtful
Hunter Renfrow
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
K.J. Wright
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Titans
L 27-3
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
W 20-17
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
W 13-7
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
-
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
-
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
-
Home
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Denver
W 34-24
Away
10/24/2021
Philadelphia
W 33-22
Home
11/7/2021
New York
L 23-16
Away
11/14/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
11/21/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/25/2021
Dallas
-
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Home
