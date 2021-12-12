Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is defended by Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -9.5 48

Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

The Chiefs rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrender (26.0).

The Chiefs average 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.3).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Raiders put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.

The Raiders rack up 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs allow.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (18).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has posted 3,384 passing yards (282.0 per game) with a 64.6% completion percentage (309-for-478) while tossing 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has 250 yards on the ground via 48 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-high 421 rushing yards (35.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill has racked up 86 receptions for 954 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 127 times, and averages 79.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Nick Bolton has racked up 82 tackles and 11.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

L'Jarius Sneed has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 62 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Tyrann Mathieu: Questionable (Hip), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee)

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 3,663 yards while completing 67.8% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 472 yards on 124 attempts (39.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 236 receiving yards on 39 catches .

Hunter Renfrow has hauled in 73 passes for a team best 760 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times, and averages 63.3 yards per game.

Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

This season Denzel Perryman has collected 133 tackles and 5.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 95 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended 12 this season.

Raiders Injuries: Johnathan Abram: Questionable (Knee), Jeff Heath: Out (Concussion), Josh Jacobs: Questionable (Ankle), Isaiah Johnson: Questionable (Groin), Damon Arnette: Out (Concussion)

