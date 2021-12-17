Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

    Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

    • The Chiefs rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Chargers allow.
    • The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (348).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (18).
    • This year the Chargers average 6.4 more points per game (27) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
    • The Chargers average 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs give up (361.7).
    • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 3,642 yards while connecting on 65.5% of his passes (329-for-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (280.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-leading 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) plus three touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has 90 receptions for a team-high 1,030 yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 88 tackles and 11 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 13 this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Charvarius Ward

    CB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Andrew Wylie

    OG

    Knee

    Questionable

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Darrel Williams

    RB

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derrick Nnadi

    DT

    Elbow

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tyrann Mathieu

    S

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashad Fenton

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Bolton

    LB

    Wrist

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chargers Impact Players

    • This year Justin Herbert has put up 3,822 passing yards (294 per game) while going 338-for-504 (67.1%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Austin Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 730 yards on 161 carries (56.2 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 41.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for a team-high 535 yards and seven touchdowns.
    • Keenan Allen has 86 catches (124 targets) and paces his team with 929 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Kyzir White has 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Mike Williams

    WR

    Heel

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Asante Samuel Jr.

    CB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Donald Parham

    TE

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Justin Jones

    DT

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Derwin James

    S

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Alohi Gilman

    S

    Quad

    Questionable

    Austin Ekeler

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jared Cook

    TE

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    W 19-9

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    W 22-9

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    W 48-9

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Denver

    L 28-13

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 41-22

    Away

    12/12/2021

    New York

    W 37-21

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Denver

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

