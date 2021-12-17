Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats
- The Chiefs rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Chargers allow.
- The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (348).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (18).
- This year the Chargers average 6.4 more points per game (27) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
- The Chargers average 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs give up (361.7).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 3,642 yards while connecting on 65.5% of his passes (329-for-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (280.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-leading 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 90 receptions for a team-high 1,030 yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 23 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 88 tackles and 11 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 13 this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Charvarius Ward
CB
Illness
Questionable
Andrew Wylie
OG
Knee
Questionable
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Not injury related
Out
Darrel Williams
RB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Lucas Niang
OL
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Rashad Fenton
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Bolton
LB
Wrist
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Impact Players
- This year Justin Herbert has put up 3,822 passing yards (294 per game) while going 338-for-504 (67.1%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns.
- Austin Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 730 yards on 161 carries (56.2 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 41.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for a team-high 535 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen has 86 catches (124 targets) and paces his team with 929 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 38 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Kyzir White has 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mike Williams
WR
Heel
Did Not Participate In Practice
Asante Samuel Jr.
CB
Concussion
Questionable
Donald Parham
TE
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Jones
DT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Derwin James
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Alohi Gilman
S
Quad
Questionable
Austin Ekeler
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Jared Cook
TE
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
W 19-9
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
W 22-9
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
W 48-9
Home
12/16/2021
Chargers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Bengals
-
Away
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Denver
L 28-13
Away
12/5/2021
Cincinnati
W 41-22
Away
12/12/2021
New York
W 37-21
Home
12/16/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Houston
-
Away
1/2/2022
Denver
-
Home
