Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) take a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

The Chiefs rack up 27 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Chargers allow.

The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (348).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (18).

This year the Chargers average 6.4 more points per game (27) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).

The Chargers average 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs give up (361.7).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (23).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 3,642 yards while connecting on 65.5% of his passes (329-for-502), with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (280.2 yards per game). He's also run the ball 52 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has churned out a team-leading 458 rushing yards (35.2 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 90 receptions for a team-high 1,030 yards (79.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 23 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 88 tackles and 11 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 63 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 13 this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Charvarius Ward CB Illness Questionable Andrew Wylie OG Knee Questionable L'Jarius Sneed CB Not injury related Out Darrel Williams RB Quad Full Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Lucas Niang OL Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Tyrann Mathieu S Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Jones DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Rashad Fenton CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Impact Players

This year Justin Herbert has put up 3,822 passing yards (294 per game) while going 338-for-504 (67.1%) and throwing for 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 268 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 730 yards on 161 carries (56.2 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns. He also averages 41.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for a team-high 535 yards and seven touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 86 catches (124 targets) and paces his team with 929 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added four TFL and 38 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Kyzir White has 106 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mike Williams WR Heel Did Not Participate In Practice Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Questionable Donald Parham TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Jones DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Derwin James S Hamstring Questionable Alohi Gilman S Quad Questionable Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Questionable Jared Cook TE Quad Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys W 19-9 Home 12/5/2021 Broncos W 22-9 Home 12/12/2021 Raiders W 48-9 Home 12/16/2021 Chargers - Away 12/26/2021 Steelers - Home 1/2/2022 Bengals - Away

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Denver L 28-13 Away 12/5/2021 Cincinnati W 41-22 Away 12/12/2021 New York W 37-21 Home 12/16/2021 Kansas City - Home 12/26/2021 Houston - Away 1/2/2022 Denver - Home

Regional restrictions apply.