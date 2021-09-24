Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West showdown. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Chiefs

-7

54.5

Kansas City and Los Angeles Stats

  • Last year, the Chiefs scored 3.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers gave up (26.6).
  • The Chiefs averaged 415.8 yards per game last year, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers gave up per matchup.
  • The Chiefs had 16 giveaways last year, while the Chargers had 19 takeaways.
  • Last season the Chargers scored just 1.4 more points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs surrendered (22.6).
  • The Chargers racked up 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs allowed per contest (358.3) last year.
  • The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last year, six fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (22).

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II threw for 4,740 yards last season (296.3 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (390-for-588), with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 62 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
  • A season ago Clyde Edwards-Helaire racked up 803 rushing yards (50.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 297 yards and one receiving touchdown.
  • Last season Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and amassed 105 catches for 1,416 yards with 11 touchdowns.
  • Chris Jones had an impressive body of work a year ago, registering 7.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Daniel Sorensen collected 91 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Tyrann Mathieu intercepted six passes while adding 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended a season ago.

Chiefs Injuries: Sammy Watkins: Questionable (Concussion), Charvarius Ward: Questionable (Hand), Alex Okafor: Out (Hamstring), Dorian O'Daniel: Questionable (Knee)

Chargers Impact Players

  • Last year Justin Herbert put up 4,336 passing yards (271.0 per game) while going 396-for-595 (66.6%) and throwing for 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 234 rushing yards on 55 carries and five TDs.
  • Austin Ekeler rushed for 530 yards on 116 carries (53.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown a season ago. He also averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 403 yards and two TDs.
  • Last season Keenan Allen hauled in 100 passes for 992 yards (66.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • Last season Joey Bosa racked up 7.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Kenneth Murray totaled 107 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack.
  • Michael Davis picked off three passes while adding 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Chargers Injuries: Tyrod Taylor: Out (Ribs), Rayshawn Jenkins: Questionable (Groin), Melvin Ingram III: Doubtful (Knee), Bryan Bulaga: Questionable (Knee), Justin Jones: Out (Shoulder), Nick Vigil: Doubtful (Groin), Justin Jackson: Doubtful (Quadricep), Asmar Bilal: Out (Calf), Trai Turner: Questionable (Groin)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
