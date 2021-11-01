Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs off of the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (2-5) hit the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 1, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Giants

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -10.5 53

Kansas City and New York Stats

This year, the Chiefs score just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants give up (25.7).

The Chiefs collect 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants give up per matchup (368.7).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).

The Giants rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chiefs give up (29.0).

The Giants average 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs allow (404.6).

The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 2,082 passing yards (297.4 YPG) while completing 67.5% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 219 yards on the ground on 32 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 31.3 YPG.

Tyreek Hill has 52 receptions for a team-high 641 yards (91.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 55 tackles and 9.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: Mitchell Schwartz: Out (Back), Sammy Watkins: Out (Hamstring)

Giants Impact Players

This season Daniel Jones has racked up 1,727 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 153-for-241 (63.5%) and throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 229 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

This season Kadarius Toney has 23 receptions for a team-high 317 yards (45.3 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Logan Ryan has collected 54 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with three interceptions and has added 24 tackles and eight passes defended.

Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Out (Shoulder), Devonta Freeman: Out (Ankle), C.J. Board: Questionable (Concussion)

