The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Kansas City and Philadelphia Stats
- This year, the Chiefs average 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).
- The Chiefs average 97.7 more yards per game (413.0) than the Eagles give up per matchup (315.3).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).
- The Eagles put up 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs give up (31.7).
- The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Chiefs allow.
- The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 940 yards (78-for-111), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (313.3 yards per game). He's also carried the football 10 times for a team-high 66 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.0 YPG.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-leading 189 yards (63.0 per game).
- Travis Kelce has 20 catches (26 targets) and paces his team with 289 receiving yards (96.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- This season Chris Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 23 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Mecole Hardman
WR
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Charvarius Ward
CB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Wrist
Limited Participation In Practice
Frank Clark
DE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Orlando Brown Jr.
OT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Rashad Fenton
CB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Demarcus Robinson
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Lammons
CB
Biceps
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Rib
Full Participation In Practice
Eagles Impact Players
- This season Jalen Hurts has collected 780 passing yards (260.0 per game) while going 64-for-97 (66%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added a team-high 179 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
- Quez Watkins has been targeted seven times and has seven catches, leading his team with 186 yards (62.0 per game).
- Javon Hargrave has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Alex Singleton has 28 tackles, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jason Kelce
C
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Lane Johnson
OT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Marcus Epps
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Landon Dickerson
OL
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Davion Taylor
LB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Rodney McLeod
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Mailata
OT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Browns
W 33-29
Home
9/19/2021
Ravens
L 36-35
Away
9/26/2021
Chargers
L 30-24
Home
10/3/2021
Eagles
-
Away
10/10/2021
Bills
-
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Atlanta
W 32-6
Away
9/19/2021
San Francisco
L 17-11
Home
9/27/2021
Dallas
L 41-21
Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
-
Away
10/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
10/24/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
