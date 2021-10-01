October 1, 2021
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kansas City and Philadelphia Stats

  • This year, the Chiefs average 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).
  • The Chiefs average 97.7 more yards per game (413.0) than the Eagles give up per matchup (315.3).
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).
  • The Eagles put up 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs give up (31.7).
  • The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Chiefs allow.
  • The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 940 yards (78-for-111), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (313.3 yards per game). He's also carried the football 10 times for a team-high 66 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.0 YPG.
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-leading 189 yards (63.0 per game).
  • Travis Kelce has 20 catches (26 targets) and paces his team with 289 receiving yards (96.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • This season Chris Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 23 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Mecole Hardman

WR

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Charvarius Ward

CB

Quad

Limited Participation In Practice

Chris Jones

DT

Wrist

Limited Participation In Practice

Frank Clark

DE

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Orlando Brown Jr.

OT

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Rashad Fenton

CB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Quad

Full Participation In Practice

Demarcus Robinson

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Derrick Nnadi

DT

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

Chris Lammons

CB

Biceps

Full Participation In Practice

Tyreek Hill

WR

Rib

Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

  • This season Jalen Hurts has collected 780 passing yards (260.0 per game) while going 64-for-97 (66%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added a team-high 179 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
  • Quez Watkins has been targeted seven times and has seven catches, leading his team with 186 yards (62.0 per game).
  • Javon Hargrave has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
  • Over his current campaign, Alex Singleton has 28 tackles, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Eagles Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jason Kelce

C

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Lane Johnson

OT

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Marcus Epps

S

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Landon Dickerson

OL

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Davion Taylor

LB

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Rodney McLeod

S

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Jordan Mailata

OT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Browns

W 33-29

Home

9/19/2021

Ravens

L 36-35

Away

9/26/2021

Chargers

L 30-24

Home

10/3/2021

Eagles

-

Away

10/10/2021

Bills

-

Home

10/17/2021

Washington

-

Away

10/24/2021

Titans

-

Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Atlanta

W 32-6

Away

9/19/2021

San Francisco

L 17-11

Home

9/27/2021

Dallas

L 41-21

Away

10/3/2021

Kansas City

-

Home

10/10/2021

Carolina

-

Away

10/14/2021

Tampa Bay

-

Home

10/24/2021

Las Vegas

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
