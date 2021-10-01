Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas City and Philadelphia Stats

This year, the Chiefs average 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).

The Chiefs average 97.7 more yards per game (413.0) than the Eagles give up per matchup (315.3).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (1).

The Eagles put up 10.4 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Chiefs give up (31.7).

The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Chiefs allow.

The Eagles have two giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have four takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 940 yards (78-for-111), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (313.3 yards per game). He's also carried the football 10 times for a team-high 66 yards and one touchdown, averaging 22.0 YPG.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-leading 189 yards (63.0 per game).

Travis Kelce has 20 catches (26 targets) and paces his team with 289 receiving yards (96.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 23 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with two interceptions and has added 11 tackles and three passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Mecole Hardman WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Chris Jones DT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Frank Clark DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Orlando Brown Jr. OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Rashad Fenton CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Demarcus Robinson WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Derrick Nnadi DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Chris Lammons CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Rib Full Participation In Practice

Eagles Impact Players

This season Jalen Hurts has collected 780 passing yards (260.0 per game) while going 64-for-97 (66%) and throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has added a team-high 179 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Quez Watkins has been targeted seven times and has seven catches, leading his team with 186 yards (62.0 per game).

Javon Hargrave has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 5.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Alex Singleton has 28 tackles, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Kelce C Foot Full Participation In Practice Lane Johnson OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Landon Dickerson OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Davion Taylor LB Calf Full Participation In Practice Rodney McLeod S Knee Full Participation In Practice Jordan Mailata OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Browns W 33-29 Home 9/19/2021 Ravens L 36-35 Away 9/26/2021 Chargers L 30-24 Home 10/3/2021 Eagles - Away 10/10/2021 Bills - Home 10/17/2021 Washington - Away 10/24/2021 Titans - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Atlanta W 32-6 Away 9/19/2021 San Francisco L 17-11 Home 9/27/2021 Dallas L 41-21 Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/10/2021 Carolina - Away 10/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 10/24/2021 Las Vegas - Away

Regional restrictions apply.