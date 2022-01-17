Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the huddle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) go on the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -12.5 46.5

Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

The Chiefs average 28.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the Steelers allow per outing (23.4).

The Chiefs rack up 35.7 more yards per game (396.8) than the Steelers allow per contest (361.1).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, three more than the Steelers' takeaways (22).

This season the Steelers put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

The Steelers average 315.4 yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than the 368.9 the Chiefs give up.

This season the Steelers have 20 turnovers, nine fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has put up 4,839 passing yards (284.6 YPG) with a 66.3% completion percentage (436-for-658) while throwing 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 381 yards on the ground via 66 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has rushed for a team-leading 558 yards (32.8 per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 452 receiving yards on 47 catches and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 111 catches (159 targets) and paces his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

This season Chris Jones leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton has racked up 112 tackles and 11.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with three interceptions and has added 76 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has 3,740 passing yards (220.0 per game) with a 64.5% completion percentage (390-for-605), throwing for 22 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Najee Harris has rushed for a team-leading 1,200 yards on 307 attempts (70.6 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He also averages 27.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 74 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has 107 catches (169 targets) and paces his team with 1,161 receiving yards (68.3 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

This season T.J. Watt leads the team with 22.5 sacks and has added 21.0 TFL and 64 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 124 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team with three interceptions and has added 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Steelers Injuries: David DeCastro: Out (Knee)

