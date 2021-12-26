Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will look to continue a seven-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chiefs
-10.5
44.5
Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers give up (23.9).
- The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).
- The Steelers rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.
- The Steelers rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (366.4).
- The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 25 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,052 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 360-for-549 (65.6%) and connecting on 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 302 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 490 yards (35.0 YPG) and three touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has hauled in 102 catches for 1,178 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 84.1 receiving yards per game.
- Chris Jones has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has racked up 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 14 this season.
Chiefs Injuries: Frank Clark: Questionable (Illness), Tyreek Hill: Questionable (Hamstring), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle)
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,214 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (229.6 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has reeled in 86 passes for a team-high 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 135 times, and averages 73.4 yards per game.
- T.J. Watt has notched a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 53 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Steelers Injuries: Ulysees Gilbert III: Out (Ankle), Chris Boswell: Questionable (Groin), Anthony McFarland Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Marcus Allen: Questionable (Neck), Ola Adeniyi: Questionable (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
