Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 130

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will look to continue a seven-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -10.5 44.5

Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers give up (23.9).

The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).

The Steelers rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.

The Steelers rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (366.4).

The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 25 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,052 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 360-for-549 (65.6%) and connecting on 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 302 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 490 yards (35.0 YPG) and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 102 catches for 1,178 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 84.1 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Nick Bolton has racked up 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 14 this season.

Chiefs Injuries: Frank Clark: Questionable (Illness), Tyreek Hill: Questionable (Hamstring), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle)

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,214 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (229.6 yards per game).

Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has reeled in 86 passes for a team-high 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 135 times, and averages 73.4 yards per game.

T.J. Watt has notched a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 53 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Steelers Injuries: Ulysees Gilbert III: Out (Ankle), Chris Boswell: Questionable (Groin), Anthony McFarland Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Marcus Allen: Questionable (Neck), Ola Adeniyi: Questionable (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.