Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 130

    The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will look to continue a seven-game winning streak. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

    Chiefs vs Steelers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chiefs

    -10.5

    44.5

    Kansas City and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers give up (23.9).
    • The Chiefs rack up 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (17).
    • The Steelers rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs surrender.
    • The Steelers rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (366.4).
    • The Steelers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 25 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This year Patrick Mahomes II has 4,052 passing yards (289.4 yards per game) while going 360-for-549 (65.6%) and connecting on 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has added 302 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-leading 490 yards (35.0 YPG) and three touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has hauled in 102 catches for 1,178 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 84.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Chris Jones has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton has racked up 102 tackles and 11.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended 14 this season.

    Chiefs Injuries: Frank Clark: Questionable (Illness), Tyreek Hill: Questionable (Hamstring), Damien Wilson: Out (Knee), Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Out (Ankle)

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,214 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes, with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (229.6 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has run for a team-high 891 yards on 249 attempts (63.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 405 receiving yards on 62 catches and three touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has reeled in 86 passes for a team-high 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 135 times, and averages 73.4 yards per game.
    • T.J. Watt has notched a team-leading 17.5 sacks, while adding 17.0 TFL and 53 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 102 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Steelers Injuries: Ulysees Gilbert III: Out (Ankle), Chris Boswell: Questionable (Groin), Anthony McFarland Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Marcus Allen: Questionable (Neck), Ola Adeniyi: Questionable (Shoulder)

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

