    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee Titans (4-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Chiefs

    Kansas City and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Chiefs rack up four more points per game (30.8) than the Titans surrender (26.8).
    • The Chiefs average 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per matchup (384).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).
    • This year the Titans put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).
    • The Titans rack up 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per outing (410.5).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This season Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,876 passing yards (312.7 YPG) while completing 69% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 184 yards on the ground on 26 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.7 YPG.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-best 304 yards (50.7 YPG).
    • Tyreek Hill has 46 receptions for a team-high 592 yards (98.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton's 40 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 19 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Derrick Henry has taken 162 attempts for a team-leading 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 138 yards (23 receiving yards per game).
    • Julio Jones has been targeted 23 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 263 yards (43.8 per game).
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 36 tackles.
    • David Long has collected 43 tackles and three TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Eagles

    W 42-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Bills

    L 38-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Washington

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    New York

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 37-19

    Away

    10/18/2021

    Buffalo

    W 34-31

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16984342 (1)
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978165
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991090
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Titans

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_12188113
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977394
    NFL

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16984342
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16976714
    NFL

    How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) exits the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy