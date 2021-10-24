Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) makes the tackle during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Kansas City and Tennessee Stats

This year, the Chiefs rack up four more points per game (30.8) than the Titans surrender (26.8).

The Chiefs average 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per matchup (384).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).

This year the Titans put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).

The Titans rack up 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per outing (410.5).

The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,876 passing yards (312.7 YPG) while completing 69% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 184 yards on the ground on 26 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.7 YPG.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-best 304 yards (50.7 YPG).

Tyreek Hill has 46 receptions for a team-high 592 yards (98.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 15 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 40 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended six this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyreek Hill WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 19 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry has taken 162 attempts for a team-leading 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 138 yards (23 receiving yards per game).

Julio Jones has been targeted 23 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 263 yards (43.8 per game).

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 36 tackles.

David Long has collected 43 tackles and three TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and seven passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status - - - -

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Eagles W 42-30 Away 10/10/2021 Bills L 38-20 Home 10/17/2021 Washington W 31-13 Away 10/24/2021 Titans - Away 11/1/2021 Giants - Home 11/7/2021 Packers - Home 11/14/2021 Raiders - Away

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 New York L 27-24 Away 10/10/2021 Jacksonville W 37-19 Away 10/18/2021 Buffalo W 34-31 Home 10/24/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/31/2021 Indianapolis - Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/14/2021 New Orleans - Home

