Publish date:
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Kansas City and Tennessee Stats
- This year, the Chiefs rack up four more points per game (30.8) than the Titans surrender (26.8).
- The Chiefs average 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per matchup (384).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).
- This year the Titans put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).
- The Titans rack up 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per outing (410.5).
- The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This season Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,876 passing yards (312.7 YPG) while completing 69% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 184 yards on the ground on 26 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.7 YPG.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has racked up a team-best 304 yards (50.7 YPG).
- Tyreek Hill has 46 receptions for a team-high 592 yards (98.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 15 tackles.
- Nick Bolton's 40 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 25 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended six this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyreek Hill
WR
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 1,467 yards while completing 63.4% of his passes, with six touchdowns and four interceptions (244.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 19 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
- Derrick Henry has taken 162 attempts for a team-leading 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 16 passes for 138 yards (23 receiving yards per game).
- Julio Jones has been targeted 23 times and has 15 catches, leading his team with 263 yards (43.8 per game).
- This season Harold Landry leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 36 tackles.
- David Long has collected 43 tackles and three TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Kevin Byard has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 29 tackles and seven passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Eagles
W 42-30
Away
10/10/2021
Bills
L 38-20
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
W 31-13
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
-
Away
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
New York
L 27-24
Away
10/10/2021
Jacksonville
W 37-19
Away
10/18/2021
Buffalo
W 34-31
Home
10/24/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/31/2021
Indianapolis
-
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/14/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
