How to Watch Chiefs at Ravens

Once-removed Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Baltimore to try and secure their second win of the season as the Ravens seek their first.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl each of the past two seasons and are looking to get back this year. They started the season with a win, so they are headed in the right direction. The Ravens will be their next opponent.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can live stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Chiefs' Week 1 opener was not one that they want to remember, even though they left with a win. They let the Browns score 29 points and almost dropped the game to Cleveland if it wasn't for late-game heroics.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. As always, his favorite targets were Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Hill had 11 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown while Kelce had six receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran 14 times for 43 yards, but Mahomes grabbed their only rushing touchdown of the day.

Baltimore was the team on the wrong side of the Monday Night Football miracle last week. The Ravens lost in overtime on a blown coverage to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamar Jackson led the team in passing and running. He threw for 235 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 86 yards on the ground. However, both Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray got in the end zone.

This game will be a battle of two great quarterbacks going head-to-head. Jackson and Mahomes surely will not disappoint.