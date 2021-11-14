How to Watch Chiefs at Raiders

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    'Sunday Night Football' features an AFC West divisional showdown between the Chiefs and the Raiders.
    The Chiefs (5–4) entered the season among the Super Bowl favorites and are now sitting at third place in their own division entering Sunday's contest against the Raiders (5–3), who are ahead of the Chiefs in second place in the AFC West.

    This matchup will feature two elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr. Mahomes has 2,534 yards this season for Kansas City, while Carr has 2,565 yards for Las Vegas. Mahomes has 20 touchdowns to Carr's 13 touchdowns.

    All three of the Raiders' losses have come in their last five weeks, against the Chargers, the Bears, and the Giants. In that stretch, they beat the Broncos and the Eagles.

    Tyreek Hill is Mahomes's leading receiver with 68 receptions for 772 yards and six touchdowns. Carr's favorite target is tight end Darren Waller, who has 40 receptions for 470 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

    Kansas City is projected to win this game with a spread of -2.5. The Over/Under is 52 points. Las Vegas' money line is +115 while Kansas City's is -135.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    NFL

