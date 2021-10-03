October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 1-2 Chiefs head to Philadelphia to play the 1-2 Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles enter this contest with one win and two losses. Kansas City won its season opener against the Browns and then lost two straight to the Ravens and Chargers.

The Eagles follow a similar pattern. They won their season opener in Atlanta against the Falcons and then lost at home against the 49ers and in Dallas against the Cowboys. They welcome Kansas City to Philadelphia this Sunday.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams are led by a similar play-style quarterback. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes already has 940 yards and nine touchdowns through three games, but he also has three interceptions, half of what he had total in 2020.

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has 780 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Hurts also leads the team in rushing with 29 attempts for 179 yards and one touchdown. Miles Sanders has 30 attempts for 156 yards.

Mahomes has two top targets, receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce leads the two with 20 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns heading into this Week 4 contest.

Experts predict this to be a high-scoring offensive showcase that fans will not want to miss.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
