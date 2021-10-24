How to Watch Chiefs vs. Titans

The Chiefs and Titans battle it out for the first time since the 2019 AFC Championship in what could be a postseason matchup preview.

If a few months ago you predicted that the Chiefs would be at the bottom of the AFC West at this point in the season, you'd either be lying or very rich right now. They've won the division pretty handily over the last five seasons, not to mention their terrific recent postseason success.

How to Watch Kansas City vs. Tennessee:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Speaking of which, the last time these two teams met was in the AFC Championship in 2019 before Kansas City won its second Super Bowl. While the final score in that game was close, the Chiefs won it handily. In the first rematch since, the Titans have a very legitimate chance to earn revenge against the team that has been to three straight AFC Championship games.

The Titans will have home field advantage in this one, and they'll have an even bigger advantage in running back Derrick Henry. He absolutely steamrolled the Bills on his way to 143 yards and three scores, guiding his team to victory. This was just a week after Kansas City struggled mightily at home against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly still elite, but he uncharacteristically struggled last week against the Washington Football Team. He threw a questionable interception to close out the half with Kansas City trailing. The Chiefs rebounded in the second half, but if they have a repeat performance of not taking care of the football, Tennessee could run away with this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.