The Chiefs hit the road Sunday for a matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The Chiefs hit the road Sunday looking for a much-needed win against the Washington Football Team.

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS (KJNB- Jonesboro)

Live stream Chiefs at Washington Football Team on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champions have gone 2–3 so far this season and have lost three out of their last four contests. With the AFC improving around them, Kansas City cannot afford to drop another game.

The Washington Football Team is 2–3 as well. After winning the NFC East division title last year, Washington faces an uphill battle to return to the postseason, but a statement win against Kansas City would be a big step in the right direction.

Mahomes has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,490 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, Mahomes has also scored a touchdown and picked up 153 yards on the ground.

For Washington, Taylor Heinicke has been the starter following Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury in the first week of the season. He has completed 64.2% of his pass attempts for 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Heinicke has also picked up 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.