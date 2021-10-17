    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chiefs hit the road Sunday for a matchup with the Washington Football Team.
    The Chiefs hit the road Sunday looking for a much-needed win against the Washington Football Team.

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: CBS (KJNB- Jonesboro)

    Live stream Chiefs at Washington Football Team on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champions have gone 2–3 so far this season and have lost three out of their last four contests. With the AFC improving around them, Kansas City cannot afford to drop another game.

    The Washington Football Team is 2–3 as well. After winning the NFC East division title last year, Washington faces an uphill battle to return to the postseason, but a statement win against Kansas City would be a big step in the right direction.

    Mahomes has completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,490 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, Mahomes has also scored a touchdown and picked up 153 yards on the ground.

    For Washington, Taylor Heinicke has been the starter following Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury in the first week of the season. He has completed 64.2% of his pass attempts for 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Heinicke has also picked up 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    17
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KJNB- Jonesboro)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16937919
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) during a timeout against the Baltimore Ravens in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Ball
    USATSI_16931733
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) attempts to deflect it in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 59
    USATSI_16933041
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    USATSI_16925775
