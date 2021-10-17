    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Football Team (2-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) at FedExField on Sunday, October 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Chiefs

    Kansas City and Washington Stats

    • The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team allow.
    • The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team give up per outing (407.8).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Football Team average 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs allow (32.6).
    • The Football Team collect 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs give up.
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (4) this season.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This year Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,479 passing yards (295.8 YPG) while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 153 rushing yards on 23 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.6 yards per game.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 65 attempts for a team-high 304 rushing yards (60.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
    • Tyreek Hill has 37 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 516 receiving yards (103.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 34 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended five this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Joe Thuney

    OL

    Hand

    Questionable

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Wrist

    Out

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Blake Bell

    TE

    Back

    Out

    Charvarius Ward

    CB

    Quad

    Out

    Anthony Hitchens

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Lammons

    CB

    Shin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,208 passing yards (241.6 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 23.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has hauled in 29 passes for a team-high 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80 yards per game.
    • This season Montez Sweat leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb's 48 tackles, two TFL, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Smith-Williams

    DE

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cole Holcomb

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dyami Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jonathan Allen

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terry McLaurin

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Cam Sims

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Out

    Jared Norris

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Antonio Gibson

    RB

    Shin

    Questionable

    Samuel Cosmi

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    Sammis Reyes

    TE

    Back

    Questionable

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Chargers

    L 30-24

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Eagles

    W 42-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Bills

    L 38-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Buffalo

    L 43-21

    Away

    10/3/2021

    Atlanta

    W 34-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New Orleans

    L 33-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
