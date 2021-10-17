Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (2-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) at FedExField on Sunday, October 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FedExField

Kansas City and Washington Stats

The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team allow.

The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team give up per outing (407.8).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Football Team average 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs allow (32.6).

The Football Team collect 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs give up.

The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Chiefs Impact Players

This year Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,479 passing yards (295.8 YPG) while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 153 rushing yards on 23 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.6 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 65 attempts for a team-high 304 rushing yards (60.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has 37 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 516 receiving yards (103.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 34 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended five this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Thuney OL Hand Questionable Chris Jones DT Wrist Out Tyreek Hill WR Quad Questionable Blake Bell TE Back Out Charvarius Ward CB Quad Out Anthony Hitchens LB Knee Questionable Lucas Niang OL Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Chris Lammons CB Shin Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,208 passing yards (241.6 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 23.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has hauled in 29 passes for a team-high 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80 yards per game.

This season Montez Sweat leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 17 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 48 tackles, two TFL, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Smith-Williams DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Cole Holcomb LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Dyami Brown WR Knee Questionable Jonathan Allen DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Terry McLaurin WR Hamstring Questionable Cam Sims WR Hamstring Out Curtis Samuel WR Groin Out Jared Norris LB Shoulder Out Antonio Gibson RB Shin Questionable Samuel Cosmi OL Ankle Out Sammis Reyes TE Back Questionable

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Chargers L 30-24 Home 10/3/2021 Eagles W 42-30 Away 10/10/2021 Bills L 38-20 Home 10/17/2021 Washington - Away 10/24/2021 Titans - Away 11/1/2021 Giants - Home 11/7/2021 Packers - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Buffalo L 43-21 Away 10/3/2021 Atlanta W 34-30 Away 10/10/2021 New Orleans L 33-22 Home 10/17/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/24/2021 Green Bay - Away 10/31/2021 Denver - Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home

