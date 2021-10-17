How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (2-3) play the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) at FedExField on Sunday, October 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Chiefs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: FedExField
Kansas City and Washington Stats
- The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per contest the Football Team allow.
- The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team give up per outing (407.8).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- The Football Team average 24.6 points per game, eight fewer than the Chiefs allow (32.6).
- The Football Team collect 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs give up.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This year Patrick Mahomes II has compiled 1,479 passing yards (295.8 YPG) while completing 69.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 153 rushing yards on 23 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 30.6 yards per game.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 65 attempts for a team-high 304 rushing yards (60.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Tyreek Hill has 37 catches (51 targets) and paces his team with 516 receiving yards (103.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- This season Michael Danna leads the team with three sacks and has added three TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Daniel Sorensen has totaled 34 tackles, two TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 20 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended five this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Joe Thuney
OL
Hand
Questionable
Chris Jones
DT
Wrist
Out
Tyreek Hill
WR
Quad
Questionable
Blake Bell
TE
Back
Out
Charvarius Ward
CB
Quad
Out
Anthony Hitchens
LB
Knee
Questionable
Lucas Niang
OL
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Lammons
CB
Shin
Full Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,208 passing yards (241.6 per game), eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 313 yards on 79 carries (62.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 23.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has hauled in 29 passes for a team-high 400 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80 yards per game.
- This season Montez Sweat leads the team with three sacks and has added two TFL and 17 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 48 tackles, two TFL, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Smith-Williams
DE
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Cole Holcomb
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Dyami Brown
WR
Knee
Questionable
Jonathan Allen
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Terry McLaurin
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Cam Sims
WR
Hamstring
Out
Curtis Samuel
WR
Groin
Out
Jared Norris
LB
Shoulder
Out
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shin
Questionable
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Ankle
Out
Sammis Reyes
TE
Back
Questionable
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Chargers
L 30-24
Home
10/3/2021
Eagles
W 42-30
Away
10/10/2021
Bills
L 38-20
Home
10/17/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/24/2021
Titans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Giants
-
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Buffalo
L 43-21
Away
10/3/2021
Atlanta
W 34-30
Away
10/10/2021
New Orleans
L 33-22
Home
10/17/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/24/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
-
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
