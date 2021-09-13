Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/13/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Ravens

Game Day: Monday, September 13, 2021

Monday, September 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens -3.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -186 +157

Baltimore and Las Vegas Stats

The Ravens scored 29.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 29.9 per contest the Raiders surrendered.

The Ravens racked up 26 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last season.

Last season the Ravens turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

The Raiders racked up 27.1 points per game last year, 8.2 more than the Ravens allowed (18.9).

The Raiders collected 53.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last season.

The Raiders turned the ball over four more times (26 total) than the Ravens forced turnovers (22) last season.

Ravens Impact Players

Last year, Lamar Jackson put up 2,757 passing yards (183.8 yards per game) while going 242-for-376 (64.4% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He tacked on 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 67 yards per game.

Last season, Marquise Brown was targeted 100 times and collected 58 catches for 769 yards (48.1 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Last season, Justin Houston collected eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen racked up 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Last season, Tyus Bowser grabbed three interceptions and added 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 yards per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year (348-of-517), while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Josh Jacobs took 273 carries for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Last season Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards (74.8 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue put together an impressive body of work a year ago, registering eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, K.J. Wright collected 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Johnathan Abram picked off two passes while adding 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended a season ago.

Ravens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Raiders - Away 9/19/2021 Chiefs - Home 9/26/2021 Lions - Away 10/3/2021 Broncos - Away

Raiders Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Baltimore - Home 9/19/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 9/26/2021 Miami - Home 10/4/2021 Los Angeles - Away

