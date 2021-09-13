Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/13/2021

September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fans wearing the jerseys of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrive for tailgating festivities at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fans wearing the jerseys of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrive for tailgating festivities at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Ravens

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Las Vegas

Ravens vs Raiders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Ravens

-3.5

-110

-110

50.5

-110

-110

-186

+157

Baltimore and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Ravens scored 29.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 29.9 per contest the Raiders surrendered.
  • The Ravens racked up 26 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last season.
  • Last season the Ravens turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
  • The Raiders racked up 27.1 points per game last year, 8.2 more than the Ravens allowed (18.9).
  • The Raiders collected 53.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Ravens gave up per outing (329.8) last season.
  • The Raiders turned the ball over four more times (26 total) than the Ravens forced turnovers (22) last season.

Ravens Impact Players

  • Last year, Lamar Jackson put up 2,757 passing yards (183.8 yards per game) while going 242-for-376 (64.4% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He tacked on 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 67 yards per game.
  • Last season, Marquise Brown was targeted 100 times and collected 58 catches for 769 yards (48.1 ypg) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • Last season, Justin Houston collected eight sacks, eight TFL and 25 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Patrick Queen racked up 105 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Last season, Tyus Bowser grabbed three interceptions and added 34 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

Raiders Impact Players

  • Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 yards per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year (348-of-517), while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • Josh Jacobs took 273 carries for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
  • Last season Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards (74.8 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • Yannick Ngakoue put together an impressive body of work a year ago, registering eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, K.J. Wright collected 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.
  • Johnathan Abram picked off two passes while adding 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended a season ago.

Ravens Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Raiders

-

Away

9/19/2021

Chiefs

-

Home

9/26/2021

Lions

-

Away

10/3/2021

Broncos

-

Away

Raiders Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Baltimore

-

Home

9/19/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/26/2021

Miami

-

Home

10/4/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
13
2021

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16644375
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners

USATSI_16709609
MLB

How to watch Padres vs. Giants

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fans wearing the jerseys of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrive for tailgating festivities at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/13/2021

USATSI_16742569
MLB

How to watch Rangers vs. Astros

USATSI_16607092
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

USATSI_16646365
NFL

How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders

Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Pitt at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

lamar-jackson
SI Guide

Lamar Jackson Hits the Road for Season Opener vs. Raiders

Dallas Wings
WNBA

How to Watch Wings vs. Aces

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy