Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    October 8, 2021
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears (2-2) hit the road to square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

    Raiders vs Bears Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raiders

    -5.5

    44.5

    Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

    • The Raiders rack up 26.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bears allow per matchup (22.8).
    • The Raiders collect 56.5 more yards per game (406.5) than the Bears give up per outing (350.0).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (6).
    • The Bears score 9.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Raiders give up (25.0).
    • The Bears rack up 124.8 fewer yards per game (237.0) than the Raiders give up per contest (361.8).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has put up 1,399 passing yards (349.8 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage (109-for-170) while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
    • Peyton Barber has picked up a team-best 143 rushing yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Henry Ruggs III has been targeted 25 times and has 14 catches, leading his team with 297 yards (74.3 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Solomon Thomas has collected a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman has racked up 48 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Trayvon Mullen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 15 tackles and four passes defended.

    Raiders Injuries: Maliek Collins: Questionable (Shoulder), Rico Gafford: Questionable (Hamstring), Henry Ruggs III: Questionable (Knee), Bryan Edwards: Out (Ankle), Trent Brown: Questionable (Calf)

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has 347 passing yards (86.8 per game) with a 48.1% completion percentage (25-for-52) with two interceptions. He also has 55 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.
    • David Montgomery has racked up a team-best 309 rushing yards (77.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Darnell Mooney has 17 catches (26 targets) and paces his team with 226 receiving yards (56.5 per game).
    • This season Robert Quinn leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith's 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Angelo Blackson leads the team with one interception and has added 17 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

    Bears Injuries: Sherrick McManis: Doubtful (Hamstring), Deon Bush: Out (Hamstring), Darnell Mooney: Questionable (Shoulder)

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
