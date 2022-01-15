Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Raiders

Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Raiders allow.
  • The Bengals collect 24.3 more yards per game (361.5) than the Raiders allow per contest (337.2).
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
  • The Raiders rack up 22 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.
  • The Raiders collect only 13 more yards per game (363.8) than the Bengals give up per contest (350.8).
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

  • Joe Burrow has compiled 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while connecting on 366 of 520 passes (70.4%), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • Joe Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns through the air.
  • Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 ypg) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
  • This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 14 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
  • Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jalen Davis

CB

Ankle

Questionable

Stanley Morgan Jr.

WR

Hamstring

Questionable

Ricardo Allen

S

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Vernon Hargreaves III

CB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Tee Higgins

WR

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

C.J. Uzomah

TE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Quinton Spain

OG

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Cameron Sample

DE

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Brandon Allen

QB

Groin

Full Participation In Practice

Sam Hubbard

DE

Thigh

Full Participation In Practice

Joe Burrow

QB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Hakeem Adeniji

OG

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Josh Tupou

DT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

  • This year Derek Carr has racked up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) while going 428-for-626 (68.4%) and throwing for 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
  • Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 872 yards on 217 attempts (51.3 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 348 receiving yards on 54 catches .
  • Hunter Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and paces his team with 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
  • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 28 tackles.
  • Denzel Perryman's 154 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 71 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Johnathan Hankins

DT

Back

Questionable

Kendal Vickers

DE

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Quinton Jefferson

DT

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

Andre James

C

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Josh Jacobs

RB

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

Casey Hayward

CB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Darren Waller

TE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Hunter Renfrow

WR

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Darius Philon

DT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Denzel Perryman

LB

Wrist

Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Ravens

W 41-21

Home

1/2/2022

Chiefs

W 34-31

Home

1/9/2022

Browns

L 21-16

Away

1/15/2022

Raiders

-

Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Denver

W 17-13

Home

1/2/2022

Indianapolis

W 23-20

Away

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

W 35-32

Home

1/15/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

