Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats
- The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Raiders allow.
- The Bengals collect 24.3 more yards per game (361.5) than the Raiders allow per contest (337.2).
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
- The Raiders rack up 22 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.
- The Raiders collect only 13 more yards per game (363.8) than the Bengals give up per contest (350.8).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has compiled 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while connecting on 366 of 520 passes (70.4%), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns through the air.
- Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 ypg) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
- This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 14 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jalen Davis
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Stanley Morgan Jr.
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Ricardo Allen
S
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vernon Hargreaves III
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Tee Higgins
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
C.J. Uzomah
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Quinton Spain
OG
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Sample
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Allen
QB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Sam Hubbard
DE
Thigh
Full Participation In Practice
Joe Burrow
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Hakeem Adeniji
OG
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Tupou
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- This year Derek Carr has racked up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) while going 428-for-626 (68.4%) and throwing for 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 872 yards on 217 attempts (51.3 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 348 receiving yards on 54 catches .
- Hunter Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and paces his team with 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 28 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 154 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 71 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Back
Questionable
Kendal Vickers
DE
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Quinton Jefferson
DT
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Andre James
C
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Casey Hayward
CB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Hunter Renfrow
WR
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Darius Philon
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Denzel Perryman
LB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Ravens
W 41-21
Home
1/2/2022
Chiefs
W 34-31
Home
1/9/2022
Browns
L 21-16
Away
1/15/2022
Raiders
-
Home
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Denver
W 17-13
Home
1/2/2022
Indianapolis
W 23-20
Away
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
W 35-32
Home
1/15/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.