Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Raiders

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Raiders allow.

The Bengals collect 24.3 more yards per game (361.5) than the Raiders allow per contest (337.2).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

The Raiders rack up 22 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Bengals allow.

The Raiders collect only 13 more yards per game (363.8) than the Bengals give up per contest (350.8).

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has compiled 4,611 passing yards (271.2 per game) while connecting on 366 of 520 passes (70.4%), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards with three touchdowns through the air.

Ja'Marr Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 1,455 yards (85.6 ypg) while scoring 13 touchdowns.

This season Trey Hendrickson leads the team with 14 sacks and has added 12 TFL and 34 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 98 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Davis CB Ankle Questionable Stanley Morgan Jr. WR Hamstring Questionable Ricardo Allen S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Vernon Hargreaves III CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Uzomah TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Quinton Spain OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Brandon Allen QB Groin Full Participation In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Thigh Full Participation In Practice Joe Burrow QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Hakeem Adeniji OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice Josh Tupou DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

This year Derek Carr has racked up 4,804 passing yards (282.6 per game) while going 428-for-626 (68.4%) and throwing for 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 872 yards on 217 attempts (51.3 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 348 receiving yards on 54 catches .

Hunter Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and paces his team with 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 10 sacks and has added eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 154 tackles and five TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 71 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Johnathan Hankins DT Back Questionable Kendal Vickers DE Back Limited Participation In Practice Quinton Jefferson DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Andre James C Foot Full Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Casey Hayward CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Hunter Renfrow WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Darius Philon DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Ravens W 41-21 Home 1/2/2022 Chiefs W 34-31 Home 1/9/2022 Browns L 21-16 Away 1/15/2022 Raiders - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Denver W 17-13 Home 1/2/2022 Indianapolis W 23-20 Away 1/9/2022 Los Angeles W 35-32 Home 1/15/2022 Cincinnati - Away

Regional restrictions apply.