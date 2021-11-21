Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Cleveland kept a halftime lead to clinch a 41-16 win over the Bengals. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) square off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -1.5 50.5

Cincinnati and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Bengals score just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

The Bengals rack up 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders allow per matchup.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Raiders score 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Bengals allow.

The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals allow.

This year the Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (9).

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has passed for 2,497 yards (195-for-286), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (277.4 YPG).

Joe Mixon has 150 rushing attempts for a team-best 636 rushing yards (70.7 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 194 receiving yards (21.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 44 catches (73 targets) and paces his team with 835 receiving yards (92.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Logan Wilson has 76 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bengals Injuries: Fred Johnson: Questionable (Illness), Joe Mixon: Out (Foot), Mike Thomas: Questionable (Hamstring), Xavier Williams: Questionable (Back), Margus Hunt: Questionable (Illness), Alex Redmond: Questionable (Biceps)

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 2,826 passing yards (314.0 per game) and a 67.7% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has 80 attempts for a team-high 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 23 catches for 149 receiving yards .

Darren Waller has been targeted 71 times and has 44 catches, leading his team with 494 yards (54.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

This season Denzel Perryman has totaled 102 tackles and 2.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 70 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: Jalen Richard: Questionable (Chest), Maurice Hurst: Questionable (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.