Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) hit the road to meet the Cleveland Browns (7-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, December 20, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Raiders

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium

Las Vegas and Cleveland Stats

The Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).

The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.2).

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (27.7).

The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per contest (356.6).

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has posted 3,926 passing yards (302 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (339-for-496) while firing 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has 133 rushing attempts for a team-high 496 rushing yards (38.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 44 catches for 282 receiving yards (21.7 per game).

Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 106 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 877 yards (67.5 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.

Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Trevon Moehrig has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and six passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Foster Moreau TE Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Carl Nassib DE Knee Questionable Trayvon Mullen CB Toe Out Darren Waller TE Knee Out Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Out Maxx Crosby DE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Johnathan Abram S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trevon Moehrig S Tooth Full Participation In Practice

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb has 167 attempts for a team-high 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 430 receiving yards (33.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 15 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 45 tackles.

Anthony Walker's 85 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Denzel Ward leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Anthony Schwartz WR Concussion Questionable Takkarist McKinley DE Personal Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Concussion Out Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Ankle Out Harrison Bryant TE Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Cowboys W 36-33 Away 12/5/2021 Washington L 17-15 Home 12/12/2021 Chiefs L 48-9 Away 12/20/2021 Browns - Away 12/26/2021 Broncos - Home 1/2/2022 Colts - Away

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Detroit W 13-10 Home 11/28/2021 Baltimore L 16-10 Away 12/12/2021 Baltimore W 24-22 Home 12/20/2021 Las Vegas - Home 12/25/2021 Green Bay - Away 1/3/2022 Pittsburgh - Away

