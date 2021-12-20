Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) hit the road to meet the Cleveland Browns (7-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, December 20, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Las Vegas and Cleveland Stats
- The Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).
- The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.2).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (27.7).
- The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per contest (356.6).
- This year the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has posted 3,926 passing yards (302 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (339-for-496) while firing 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has 133 rushing attempts for a team-high 496 rushing yards (38.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 44 catches for 282 receiving yards (21.7 per game).
- Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 106 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 877 yards (67.5 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Trevon Moehrig has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and six passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Foster Moreau
TE
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Carl Nassib
DE
Knee
Questionable
Trayvon Mullen
CB
Toe
Out
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Out
Denzel Perryman
LB
Ankle
Out
Maxx Crosby
DE
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Johnathan Abram
S
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trevon Moehrig
S
Tooth
Full Participation In Practice
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb has 167 attempts for a team-high 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 430 receiving yards (33.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 15 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Anthony Walker's 85 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Denzel Ward leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Myles Garrett
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Schwartz
WR
Concussion
Questionable
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Personal
Limited Participation In Practice
Joel Bitonio
OG
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II
CB
Concussion
Out
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
Kareem Hunt
RB
Ankle
Out
Harrison Bryant
TE
Ankle
Questionable
Troy Hill
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Cowboys
W 36-33
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Home
12/12/2021
Chiefs
L 48-9
Away
12/20/2021
Browns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Broncos
-
Home
1/2/2022
Colts
-
Away
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Detroit
W 13-10
Home
11/28/2021
Baltimore
L 16-10
Away
12/12/2021
Baltimore
W 24-22
Home
12/20/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
12/25/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
1/3/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.