Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball as wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) blocks Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) hit the road to meet the Cleveland Browns (7-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, December 20, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Raiders

    • Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Las Vegas and Cleveland Stats

    • The Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).
    • The Raiders rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.2).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.
    • The Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders surrender (27.7).
    • The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per contest (356.6).
    • This year the Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has posted 3,926 passing yards (302 per game) with a 68.3% completion percentage (339-for-496) while firing 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has 133 rushing attempts for a team-high 496 rushing yards (38.2 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 44 catches for 282 receiving yards (21.7 per game).
    • Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 106 times and has 86 catches, leading his team with 877 yards (67.5 ypg) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Trevon Moehrig has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 42 tackles and six passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Foster Moreau

    TE

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Carl Nassib

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Trayvon Mullen

    CB

    Toe

    Out

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Denzel Perryman

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Maxx Crosby

    DE

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Abram

    S

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trevon Moehrig

    S

    Tooth

    Full Participation In Practice

    Browns Impact Players

    • Nick Chubb has 167 attempts for a team-high 926 rushing yards (71.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Donovan Peoples-Jones has 23 catches (35 targets) and paces his team with 430 receiving yards (33.1 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Myles Garrett has registered a team-leading 15 sacks, while adding 15 TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Anthony Walker's 85 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Denzel Ward leads the team with three interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and eight passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

    LB

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Anthony Schwartz

    WR

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Personal

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Joel Bitonio

    OG

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Kareem Hunt

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Harrison Bryant

    TE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Troy Hill

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Cowboys

    W 36-33

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Chiefs

    L 48-9

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Colts

    -

    Away

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Detroit

    W 13-10

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Baltimore

    L 16-10

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Baltimore

    W 24-22

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
