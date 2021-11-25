Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) head into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders

    Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders allow (26.2).
    • The Cowboys average 65.2 more yards per game (418.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (352.9).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).
    • The Raiders put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys surrender.
    • The Raiders average only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (355.6).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards (229-for-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (255.7 YPG).
    • Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 695 yards (69.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 204 receiving yards on 32 catches and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 74 receiving yards per game.
    • Micah Parsons has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 62 tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 32 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    CeeDee Lamb

    WR

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Nahshon Wright

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trysten Hill

    DT

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 per game) with a 67.9% completion percentage (254-for-374), throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has 89 carries for a team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 28 catches for 173 receiving yards .
    • Darren Waller has grabbed 51 passes for a team-high 610 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 61 yards per game.
    • Yannick Ngakoue has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 114 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Johnathan Abram has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 82 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    John Simpson

    OG

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Keisean Nixon

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Nick Kwiatkoski

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Kenyan Drake

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Daniel Carlson

    K

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andre James

    C

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jalen Richard

    RB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Yannick Ngakoue

    DE

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Facyson

    CB

    Finger

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Broncos

    L 30-16

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Falcons

    W 43-3

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chiefs

    L 19-9

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    New York

    L 23-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Kansas City

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 32-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

