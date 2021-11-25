Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) head into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Las Vegas Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders allow (26.2).
- The Cowboys average 65.2 more yards per game (418.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (352.9).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).
- The Raiders put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys surrender.
- The Raiders average only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (355.6).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards (229-for-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (255.7 YPG).
- Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 695 yards (69.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 204 receiving yards on 32 catches and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 74 receiving yards per game.
- Micah Parsons has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 62 tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 32 tackles and 13 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Concussion
Questionable
Nahshon Wright
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Trysten Hill
DT
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 per game) with a 67.9% completion percentage (254-for-374), throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has 89 carries for a team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 28 catches for 173 receiving yards .
- Darren Waller has grabbed 51 passes for a team-high 610 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 61 yards per game.
- Yannick Ngakoue has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 20 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 114 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Johnathan Abram has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 82 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Simpson
OG
Ribs
Questionable
Keisean Nixon
CB
Ankle
Out
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
Ankle
Out
Kenyan Drake
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Daniel Carlson
K
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Andre James
C
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Jalen Richard
RB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Facyson
CB
Finger
Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Broncos
L 30-16
Home
11/14/2021
Falcons
W 43-3
Home
11/21/2021
Chiefs
L 19-9
Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/2/2021
Saints
-
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
-
Away
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
New York
L 23-16
Away
11/14/2021
Kansas City
L 41-14
Home
11/21/2021
Cincinnati
L 32-13
Home
11/25/2021
Dallas
-
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/12/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
12/19/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.