Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) head into a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

The Cowboys rack up 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders allow (26.2).

The Cowboys average 65.2 more yards per game (418.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (352.9).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

The Raiders put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys surrender.

The Raiders average only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (355.6).

The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards (229-for-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (255.7 YPG).

Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 695 yards (69.5 YPG) and seven touchdowns. He also has 204 receiving yards on 32 catches and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 740 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 74 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has put together an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, putting up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 62 tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 32 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status CeeDee Lamb WR Concussion Questionable Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Trysten Hill DT Foot Full Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 per game) with a 67.9% completion percentage (254-for-374), throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has 89 carries for a team-high 333 rushing yards (33.3 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 28 catches for 173 receiving yards .

Darren Waller has grabbed 51 passes for a team-high 610 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 61 yards per game.

Yannick Ngakoue has seven sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 20 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 114 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Johnathan Abram has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 82 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Simpson OG Ribs Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Out Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Out Kenyan Drake RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Daniel Carlson K Illness Full Participation In Practice Andre James C Thumb Full Participation In Practice Jalen Richard RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DE Ribs Full Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Finger Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Broncos L 30-16 Home 11/14/2021 Falcons W 43-3 Home 11/21/2021 Chiefs L 19-9 Away 11/25/2021 Raiders - Home 12/2/2021 Saints - Away 12/12/2021 Washington - Away 12/19/2021 Giants - Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 New York L 23-16 Away 11/14/2021 Kansas City L 41-14 Home 11/21/2021 Cincinnati L 32-13 Home 11/25/2021 Dallas - Away 12/5/2021 Washington - Home 12/12/2021 Kansas City - Away 12/19/2021 Cleveland - Away

Regional restrictions apply.