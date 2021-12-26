Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West opponents meet when the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-7) play on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -1.5 41.5

Las Vegas and Denver Stats

This year, the Raiders score 4.0 more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos give up (17.4).

The Raiders rack up 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per outing (319.4).

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.7).

The Broncos collect 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348.0 the Raiders give up.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has posted 4,162 passing yards (297.3 YPG) with a 68.2% completion percentage (364-for-534) while tossing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 548 rushing yards (39.1 per game) and seven scores. He has added 47 receptions for 324 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has 89 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 909 receiving yards (64.9 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 6.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 133 tackles and 5.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Nate Hobbs has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: Maurice Hurst: Questionable (Calf), Clelin Ferrell: Out (Shoulder)

Broncos Impact Players

This campaign, Teddy Bridgewater has recorded 3,052 passing yards (218.0 per game) while completing 285 of 426 passes (66.9%), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Javonte Williams has taken 170 carries for a team-leading 815 rushing yards (58.2 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 288 yards (20.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns through the air.

Courtland Sutton has hauled in 50 receptions for 670 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He averages 47.9 receiving yards per game.

Dre'Mont Jones has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Kenny Young has totaled 75 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has intercepted five passes to lead the team while adding 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Injuries: Bradley Chubb: Questionable (Ankle), Phillip Lindsay: Out (Hip), Nate Hairston: Questionable (Toe), Royce Freeman: Questionable (Hip), DeShawn Williams: Questionable (Knee)

