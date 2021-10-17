Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    AFC West foes match up when the Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

    Denver and Las Vegas Stats

    • This year, the Broncos average 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders surrender (24).
    • The Broncos average 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders give up per matchup.
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
    • This season the Raiders average 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).
    • The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos give up.
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,180 passing yards (236 per game) while completing 104 of 149 passes (69.8%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has added 57 rushing yards, averaging 11.4 per game.
    • Melvin Gordon III has 60 rushing attempts for a team-high 282 rushing yards (56.4 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 96 receiving yards (19.2 per game).
    • Courtland Sutton has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 377 yards (75.4 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 15 tackles.
    • Alexander Johnson has totaled 28 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and one pass defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Back

    Questionable

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Mike Ford

    DB

    Knee

    Out

    Aaron Patrick

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Courtland Sutton

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Simmons

    S

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ronald Darby

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Purcell

    NT

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This year Derek Carr has put up 1,605 passing yards (321 per game) while going 131-for-205 (63.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Peyton Barber has taken 37 attempts for a team-leading 143 rushing yards (28.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • This year Henry Ruggs III has 17 receptions for a team-high 348 yards (69.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added one TFL and eight tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 61 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 15 tackles and four passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Roderic Teamer

    S

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Yannick Ngakoue

    DE

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dallin Leavitt

    S

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Quinton Jefferson

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Casey Hayward

    CB

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Hip

    Doubtful

    Brandon Facyson

    CB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Abram

    S

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Henry Ruggs III

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Carl Nassib

    DE

    Personal

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cory Littleton

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Denzel Perryman

    LB

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Parker

    OT

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kolton Miller

    OT

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alec Ingold

    FB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Hobbs

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Peyton Barber

    RB

    Toe

    Full Participation In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Jets

    W 26-0

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Ravens

    L 23-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Steelers

    L 27-19

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Miami

    W 31-28

    Home

    10/4/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 28-14

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Chicago

    L 20-9

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_16932241
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Broncos

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy