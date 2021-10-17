Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West foes match up when the Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Broncos average 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders surrender (24).

The Broncos average 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders give up per matchup.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

This season the Raiders average 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).

The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos give up.

The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,180 passing yards (236 per game) while completing 104 of 149 passes (69.8%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has added 57 rushing yards, averaging 11.4 per game.

Melvin Gordon III has 60 rushing attempts for a team-high 282 rushing yards (56.4 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 96 receiving yards (19.2 per game).

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 377 yards (75.4 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.

Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 15 tackles.

Alexander Johnson has totaled 28 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kareem Jackson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and one pass defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Jackson S Back Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Hip Questionable Mike Ford DB Knee Out Aaron Patrick DE Ankle Questionable Courtland Sutton WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hand Full Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Ronald Darby CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Mike Purcell NT Back Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

This year Derek Carr has put up 1,605 passing yards (321 per game) while going 131-for-205 (63.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with four interceptions.

Peyton Barber has taken 37 attempts for a team-leading 143 rushing yards (28.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This year Henry Ruggs III has 17 receptions for a team-high 348 yards (69.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added one TFL and eight tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 61 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 15 tackles and four passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Roderic Teamer S Ankle Full Participation In Practice Yannick Ngakoue DE Rest Full Participation In Practice Dallin Leavitt S Knee Full Participation In Practice Quinton Jefferson DT Back Questionable Casey Hayward CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Hip Doubtful Brandon Facyson CB Hip Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Abram S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Henry Ruggs III WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Rest Full Participation In Practice Carl Nassib DE Personal Full Participation In Practice Cory Littleton LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Toe Full Participation In Practice Brandon Parker OT Ribs Full Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Peyton Barber RB Toe Full Participation In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Jets W 26-0 Home 10/3/2021 Ravens L 23-7 Home 10/10/2021 Steelers L 27-19 Away 10/17/2021 Raiders - Home 10/21/2021 Browns - Away 10/31/2021 Washington - Home 11/7/2021 Cowboys - Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Miami W 31-28 Home 10/4/2021 Los Angeles L 28-14 Away 10/10/2021 Chicago L 20-9 Home 10/17/2021 Denver - Away 10/24/2021 Philadelphia - Home 11/7/2021 New York - Away 11/14/2021 Kansas City - Home

