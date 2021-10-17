Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AFC West foes match up when the Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Denver and Las Vegas Stats
- This year, the Broncos average 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders surrender (24).
- The Broncos average 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders give up per matchup.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
- This season the Raiders average 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).
- The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos give up.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (6).
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,180 passing yards (236 per game) while completing 104 of 149 passes (69.8%), with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has added 57 rushing yards, averaging 11.4 per game.
- Melvin Gordon III has 60 rushing attempts for a team-high 282 rushing yards (56.4 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 96 receiving yards (19.2 per game).
- Courtland Sutton has been targeted 39 times and has 25 catches, leading his team with 377 yards (75.4 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 15 tackles.
- Alexander Johnson has totaled 28 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Kareem Jackson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and one pass defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kareem Jackson
S
Back
Questionable
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Hip
Questionable
Mike Ford
DB
Knee
Out
Aaron Patrick
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Courtland Sutton
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Simmons
S
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Ronald Darby
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Purcell
NT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- This year Derek Carr has put up 1,605 passing yards (321 per game) while going 131-for-205 (63.9%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Peyton Barber has taken 37 attempts for a team-leading 143 rushing yards (28.6 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This year Henry Ruggs III has 17 receptions for a team-high 348 yards (69.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added one TFL and eight tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 61 tackles and one TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 15 tackles and four passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Roderic Teamer
S
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Dallin Leavitt
S
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Quinton Jefferson
DT
Back
Questionable
Casey Hayward
CB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Hip
Doubtful
Brandon Facyson
CB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Abram
S
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Darren Waller
TE
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Carl Nassib
DE
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
Cory Littleton
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Perryman
LB
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Parker
OT
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Kolton Miller
OT
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Alec Ingold
FB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Peyton Barber
RB
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Jets
W 26-0
Home
10/3/2021
Ravens
L 23-7
Home
10/10/2021
Steelers
L 27-19
Away
10/17/2021
Raiders
-
Home
10/21/2021
Browns
-
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/7/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Miami
W 31-28
Home
10/4/2021
Los Angeles
L 28-14
Away
10/10/2021
Chicago
L 20-9
Home
10/17/2021
Denver
-
Away
10/24/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
11/7/2021
New York
-
Away
11/14/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
