The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) visit a streaking Indianapolis Colts (9-6) team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have won three games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Colts average just 2.2 more points per game (28) than the Raiders give up (25.8).

The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (335.3).

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

The Raiders score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Colts surrender.

The Raiders rack up 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346).

The Raiders have turned the ball over 22 times, nine fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (31).

Colts Impact Players

Carson Wentz has passed for 3,230 yards (289-for-460), with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions (215.3 yards per game). He's also run 51 times for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-high 1,626 yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 76 catches (116 targets) and paces his team with 971 receiving yards (64.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 57 tackles.

Bobby Okereke's 118 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Kenny Moore II has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 86 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended 15 this season.

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eric Fisher OT Knee Questionable Andrew Sendejo FS Concussion Out Jack Doyle TE Knee Questionable Mark Glowinski OG Illness Questionable

Raiders Impact Players

This season Derek Carr has put up 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has taken 175 attempts for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 receiving yards per game).

Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 27 tackles.

Denzel Perryman has totaled 138 tackles and five TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Nate Hobbs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended 15 this season.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Johnathan Hankins DT Back Questionable Quinton Jefferson DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Simmons OG Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Foster Moreau TE Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Derek Carr QB Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Colts Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Texans W 31-0 Away 12/18/2021 Patriots W 27-17 Home 12/25/2021 Cardinals W 22-16 Away 1/2/2022 Raiders - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Kansas City L 48-9 Away 12/20/2021 Cleveland W 16-14 Away 12/26/2021 Denver W 17-13 Home 1/2/2022 Indianapolis - Away

