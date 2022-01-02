Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star

    The Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) visit a streaking Indianapolis Colts (9-6) team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have won three games in a row. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders

    Indianapolis and Las Vegas Stats

    • This year, the Colts average just 2.2 more points per game (28) than the Raiders give up (25.8).
    • The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (335.3).
    • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
    • The Raiders score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Colts surrender.
    • The Raiders rack up 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over 22 times, nine fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (31).

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has passed for 3,230 yards (289-for-460), with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions (215.3 yards per game). He's also run 51 times for 188 yards and one touchdown.
    • Jonathan Taylor has rushed for a team-high 1,626 yards (108.4 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 76 catches (116 targets) and paces his team with 971 receiving yards (64.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • DeForest Buckner has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke's 118 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Kenny Moore II has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 86 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended 15 this season.

    Colts Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Eric Fisher

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Andrew Sendejo

    FS

    Concussion

    Out

    Jack Doyle

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Mark Glowinski

    OG

    Illness

    Questionable

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This season Derek Carr has put up 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has taken 175 attempts for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) while scoring seven touchdowns. He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 receiving yards per game).
    • Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 114 times and has 92 catches, leading his team with 949 yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Yannick Ngakoue has nine sacks to lead the team, and has also added seven TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman has totaled 138 tackles and five TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Nate Hobbs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended 15 this season.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Quinton Jefferson

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jordan Simmons

    OG

    Personal

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Foster Moreau

    TE

    Abdomen

    Full Participation In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derek Carr

    QB

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Colts Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Texans

    W 31-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Patriots

    W 27-17

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Cardinals

    W 22-16

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Kansas City

    L 48-9

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Cleveland

    W 16-14

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Denver

    W 17-13

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
