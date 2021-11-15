Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) grabs the ball after a turnover by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends the game late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.

    AFC West opponents meet when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) square off on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    Chiefs

    -2.5

    52.5

    Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Chiefs rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per outing the Raiders allow.
    • The Chiefs collect 51.5 more yards per game (392.1) than the Raiders give up per outing (340.6).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
    • This season the Raiders average just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).
    • The Raiders rack up only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).
    • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has 2,523 passing yards (280.3 per game) and a 65.2% completion percentage (236-for-362) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also leads his team with 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 25.2 YPG.
    • Darrel Williams has racked up a team-leading 300 rushing yards (33.3 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 22 receptions for 170 yards .
    • Tyreek Hill has 68 receptions for a team-high 772 yards (85.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Chris Jones has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 71 tackles and 9.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This season, Derek Carr has put up 2,565 passing yards (320.6 per game) while connecting on 210 of 312 passes (67.3%), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has run for a team-leading 280 yards on 73 carries (35.0 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 129 yards.
    • Darren Waller has 40 catches (64 targets) and paces his team with 470 receiving yards (58.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman has totaled 91 tackles and 2.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Johnathan Abram has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended eight this season.

    Raiders Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
