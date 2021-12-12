Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) and safety Donovan Wilson (6) make the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) squad on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won five straight games. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

The Chiefs put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Raiders surrender.

The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.3).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Raiders rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.

The Raiders collect only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow (367.7).

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Chiefs Impact Players

This season Patrick Mahomes II has 3,384 passing yards (282 yards per game) while going 309-for-478 (64.6%) and throwing 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has tacked on 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 YPG) and one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill has racked up 86 receptions for 954 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 127 times, and averages 79.5 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 19 tackles.

Nick Bolton has totaled 82 tackles and 11 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 62 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status L'Jarius Sneed CB Personal Questionable Lucas Niang OL Ribs Questionable Rashad Fenton CB Knee Questionable Juan Thornhill S Glute Full Participation In Practice Chris Jones DT Calf Full Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Calf Full Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has passed for 3,663 yards (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 receptions for 236 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 92 times and has 73 catches, leading his team with 760 yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 24 tackles.

This season Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 95 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Out Darren Waller TE Knee Out Carl Nassib DE Knee Out Yannick Ngakoue DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sutton Smith FB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Quinton Jefferson DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Cory Littleton LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Marquel Lee LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Groin Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Abram S Thumb Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Raiders W 41-14 Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys W 19-9 Home 12/5/2021 Broncos W 22-9 Home 12/12/2021 Raiders - Home 12/16/2021 Chargers - Away 12/26/2021 Steelers - Home 1/2/2022 Bengals - Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Cincinnati L 32-13 Home 11/25/2021 Dallas W 36-33 Away 12/5/2021 Washington L 17-15 Home 12/12/2021 Kansas City - Away 12/18/2021 Cleveland - Away 12/26/2021 Denver - Home 1/2/2022 Indianapolis - Away

