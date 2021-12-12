How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) squad on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won five straight games. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats
- The Chiefs put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Raiders surrender.
- The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.3).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- The Raiders rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.
- The Raiders collect only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow (367.7).
- The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.
Chiefs Impact Players
- This season Patrick Mahomes II has 3,384 passing yards (282 yards per game) while going 309-for-478 (64.6%) and throwing 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has tacked on 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 YPG) and one touchdown.
- Tyreek Hill has racked up 86 receptions for 954 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 127 times, and averages 79.5 receiving yards per game.
- Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 19 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has totaled 82 tackles and 11 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 62 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Personal
Questionable
Lucas Niang
OL
Ribs
Questionable
Rashad Fenton
CB
Knee
Questionable
Juan Thornhill
S
Glute
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Jones
DT
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Hughes
CB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has passed for 3,663 yards (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 receptions for 236 yards .
- Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 92 times and has 73 catches, leading his team with 760 yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 24 tackles.
- This season Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 95 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Denzel Perryman
LB
Ankle
Out
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Out
Carl Nassib
DE
Knee
Out
Yannick Ngakoue
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sutton Smith
FB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Quinton Jefferson
DT
Back
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cory Littleton
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Marquel Lee
LB
Ribs
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Abram
S
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Raiders
W 41-14
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
W 19-9
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
W 22-9
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/16/2021
Chargers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Bengals
-
Away
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Cincinnati
L 32-13
Home
11/25/2021
Dallas
W 36-33
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Home
12/12/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
12/18/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
12/26/2021
Denver
-
Home
1/2/2022
Indianapolis
-
Away
