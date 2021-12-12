Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) and safety Donovan Wilson (6) make the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) squad on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won five straight games. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

    Kansas City and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Chiefs put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Raiders surrender.
    • The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders give up per contest (355.3).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The Raiders rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.
    • The Raiders collect only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow (367.7).
    • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • This season Patrick Mahomes II has 3,384 passing yards (282 yards per game) while going 309-for-478 (64.6%) and throwing 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has tacked on 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 91 carries for a team-leading 421 rushing yards (35.1 YPG) and one touchdown.
    • Tyreek Hill has racked up 86 receptions for 954 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 127 times, and averages 79.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton has totaled 82 tackles and 11 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 62 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Personal

    Questionable

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Rashad Fenton

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Juan Thornhill

    S

    Glute

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Jones

    DT

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Hughes

    CB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has passed for 3,663 yards (306-of-451), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-best 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. He has tacked on 39 receptions for 236 yards .
    • Hunter Renfrow has been targeted 92 times and has 73 catches, leading his team with 760 yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with eight sacks and has added five TFL and 24 tackles.
    • This season Denzel Perryman has racked up 133 tackles and five TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 95 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Denzel Perryman

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Knee

    Out

    Carl Nassib

    DE

    Knee

    Out

    Yannick Ngakoue

    DE

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Sutton Smith

    FB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Quinton Jefferson

    DT

    Back

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patrick Onwuasor

    LB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cory Littleton

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Marquel Lee

    LB

    Ribs

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nate Hobbs

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Abram

    S

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    W 19-9

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    W 22-9

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 32-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dallas

    W 36-33

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
