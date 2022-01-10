Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3 48.5

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Chargers rack up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders surrender (25.4).

The Chargers collect 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per outing (330.8).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

The Raiders average 21.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Chargers give up (26.5).

The Raiders collect 364.9 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 361.0 the Chargers allow.

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has 4,631 yards through the air (289.4 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage (409-for-608), heaving 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 attempts (with three touchdowns).

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-high 847 yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 65 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 100 catches (on 149 targets) and leads the team with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Joey Bosa leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Kyzir White's 137 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Derwin James has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 109 tackles, 6.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended 16 this season.

Chargers Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Raiders Impact Players

This campaign, Derek Carr has recorded 4,618 passing yards (288.6 per game) while connecting on 408 of 590 passes (69.2%), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 740 yards on 191 attempts (46.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 336 receiving yards on 52 catches .

This year Hunter Renfrow has 99 catches for a team-high 1,025 yards (64.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 145 tackles and 5.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Nate Hobbs has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: No Injuries Listed

