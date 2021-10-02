Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) host a streaking Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) squad on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Game Day: Monday, October 4, 2021

Monday, October 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

The Chargers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per contest the Raiders allow.

The Chargers collect 394.7 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders give up per contest.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).

The Raiders put up 30.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chargers surrender (20.0).

The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471.0) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).

The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

This year Justin Herbert has 956 passing yards (318.7 yards per game) while going 88-for-126 (69.8%) and throwing six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Austin Ekeler has taken 35 attempts for a team-leading 166 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Mike Williams has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 10 tackles.

Kenneth Murray's 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Overton LS Calf Limited Participation In Practice Derwin James S Toe Full Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Hip Full Participation In Practice Justin Jones DT Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions (401.0 yards per game).

Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-high 143 yards on 36 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Henry Ruggs III has racked up 11 receptions for 237 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 79.0 receiving yards per game.

Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 36 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 14 tackles and four passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Solomon Thomas DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Roderic Teamer S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Achilles Full Participation In Practice Carl Nassib DE Toe Full Participation In Practice Trayvon Mullen CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Dallin Leavitt S Concussion Full Participation In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Washington W 20-16 Away 9/19/2021 Cowboys L 20-17 Home 9/26/2021 Chiefs W 30-24 Away 10/4/2021 Raiders - Home 10/10/2021 Browns - Home 10/17/2021 Ravens - Away 10/31/2021 Patriots - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Baltimore W 33-27 Home 9/19/2021 Pittsburgh W 26-17 Away 9/26/2021 Miami W 31-28 Home 10/4/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/10/2021 Chicago - Home 10/17/2021 Denver - Away 10/24/2021 Philadelphia - Home

Regional restrictions apply.