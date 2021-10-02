Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) host a streaking Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) squad on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Chargers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per contest the Raiders allow.
  • The Chargers collect 394.7 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
  • The Raiders put up 30.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chargers surrender (20.0).
  • The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471.0) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).
  • The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.

Chargers Impact Players

  • This year Justin Herbert has 956 passing yards (318.7 yards per game) while going 88-for-126 (69.8%) and throwing six touchdowns with three interceptions.
  • Austin Ekeler has taken 35 attempts for a team-leading 166 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
  • Mike Williams has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 10 tackles.
  • Kenneth Murray's 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
  • Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Chargers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Matt Overton

LS

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Derwin James

S

Toe

Full Participation In Practice

Alohi Gilman

S

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Justin Jones

DT

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

Chris Harris Jr.

CB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Joey Bosa

OLB

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Keenan Allen

WR

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

  • Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions (401.0 yards per game).
  • Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-high 143 yards on 36 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • Henry Ruggs III has racked up 11 receptions for 237 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 79.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.
  • Denzel Perryman's 36 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.
  • This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 14 tackles and four passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Solomon Thomas

DT

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Nate Hobbs

CB

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Roderic Teamer

S

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Denzel Perryman

LB

Achilles

Full Participation In Practice

Carl Nassib

DE

Toe

Full Participation In Practice

Trayvon Mullen

CB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Dallin Leavitt

S

Concussion

Full Participation In Practice

Josh Jacobs

RB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Washington

W 20-16

Away

9/19/2021

Cowboys

L 20-17

Home

9/26/2021

Chiefs

W 30-24

Away

10/4/2021

Raiders

-

Home

10/10/2021

Browns

-

Home

10/17/2021

Ravens

-

Away

10/31/2021

Patriots

-

Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Baltimore

W 33-27

Home

9/19/2021

Pittsburgh

W 26-17

Away

9/26/2021

Miami

W 31-28

Home

10/4/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

10/10/2021

Chicago

-

Home

10/17/2021

Denver

-

Away

10/24/2021

Philadelphia

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
4
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

