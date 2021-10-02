Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) host a streaking Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) squad on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Monday, October 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Las Vegas Stats
- The Chargers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per contest the Raiders allow.
- The Chargers collect 394.7 yards per game, 39.0 more yards than the 355.7 the Raiders give up per contest.
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (3).
- The Raiders put up 30.0 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chargers surrender (20.0).
- The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471.0) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).
- The Raiders have two giveaways this season, while the Chargers have six takeaways.
Chargers Impact Players
- This year Justin Herbert has 956 passing yards (318.7 yards per game) while going 88-for-126 (69.8%) and throwing six touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Austin Ekeler has taken 35 attempts for a team-leading 166 rushing yards (55.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. He's also caught 15 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Mike Williams has 22 catches (on 31 targets) and leads the team with 295 receiving yards (98.3 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has notched a team-leading 1.5 sacks, while adding 10 tackles.
- Kenneth Murray's 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- Asante Samuel Jr. has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Matt Overton
LS
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Derwin James
S
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Alohi Gilman
S
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Jones
DT
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Harris Jr.
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Joey Bosa
OLB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Keenan Allen
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 1,203 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions (401.0 yards per game).
- Peyton Barber has rushed for a team-high 143 yards on 36 attempts (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Henry Ruggs III has racked up 11 receptions for 237 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 79.0 receiving yards per game.
- Solomon Thomas has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 1.0 TFL and six tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 36 tackles make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Trayvon Mullen leads the team with one interception and has added 14 tackles and four passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Solomon Thomas
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Roderic Teamer
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Denzel Perryman
LB
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
Carl Nassib
DE
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Trayvon Mullen
CB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Dallin Leavitt
S
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Washington
W 20-16
Away
9/19/2021
Cowboys
L 20-17
Home
9/26/2021
Chiefs
W 30-24
Away
10/4/2021
Raiders
-
Home
10/10/2021
Browns
-
Home
10/17/2021
Ravens
-
Away
10/31/2021
Patriots
-
Home
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/13/2021
Baltimore
W 33-27
Home
9/19/2021
Pittsburgh
W 26-17
Away
9/26/2021
Miami
W 31-28
Home
10/4/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/10/2021
Chicago
-
Home
10/17/2021
Denver
-
Away
10/24/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
