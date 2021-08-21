How to Watch Raiders at Rams

August 21, 2021
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raiders look to move to 2-0 in the preseason as they visit the Rams.
Author:

Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn't typically use his key players in the preseason, so don't expect to see Matthew Stafford in the matchup against the Raiders this week. The QB didn't play last week, so the Rams turned to Devlin Hodges and Bryce Perkins. On the ground, Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais each saw seven rushing carries while Jacob Harris led the team with 43 receiving yards.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC 

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fans aren't going to learn much about the Los Angeles Rams from the preseason, as around 35 players on this roster just didn't play last week. Maybe some fringe starters get a little run against the Raiders, but viewers are more than likely looking at more of the same.

As for the Raiders, head coach Jon Gruden's approach to the preseason seems to be moving in a McVay-esque direction.

Last week, the team only used one quarterback in the win over Seattle, playing backup Nathan Peterman the entire game. It's rare to see lines like Peterman's in the preseason, as he was 29-for-39 with 246 yards and an interception.

Wide receiver Zay Jones was the team's leading receiver, catching three passes for 57 yards. Keelan Doss had six receptions for 55 yards. Both players are hoping to grab one of the final roster spots for Gruden's squad.

There's a chance fans see some of the Raiders' starters in this matchup, as some teams are likely to treat the second preseason game as a warm-up for the regular season. 

There's also a chance that Saturday night's game is just a lot of hungry players fighting for roster spots. Either way, it's football, and there's always going to be something fun happening in a football game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

