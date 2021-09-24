The Miami Dolphins (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Miami
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-3.5
44
Las Vegas and Miami Stats
- The Raiders averaged 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1) last season.
- The Raiders collected only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins allowed per contest (367.9) last season.
- Last season the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
- Last year the Dolphins scored 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9).
- The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Raiders allowed (389.1) per contest last year.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last season.
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- A year ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Darren Waller reeled in 107 passes for 1,196 yards last year and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 receiving yards.
- Yannick Ngakoue boasted an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles last year.
- In last year's campaign, K.J. Wright totaled 86 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.
- Johnathan Abram intercepted two passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended last season.
Raiders Injuries: Trent Brown: Out (Calf), Henry Ruggs III: Out (Knee), Josh Jacobs: Questionable (Hip), Sam Young: Questionable (Groin), Nick Kwiatkoski: Out (Pectoral), Darren Waller: Questionable (Knee), Denzelle Good: Questionable (Thumb)
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa collected 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last season (186-for-290), throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin took 142 carries for 584 rushing yards a season ago (58.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes for 879 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.
- Emmanuel Ogbah showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Jerome Baker totaled 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks.
- Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.
Dolphins Injuries: Jason Strowbridge: Out (Not Injury Related), Byron Jones: Out (Groin), Clayton Fejedelem: Doubtful (Pectoral)
