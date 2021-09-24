September 24, 2021
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) go on the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Miami

Raiders vs Dolphins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raiders

-3.5

44

Las Vegas and Miami Stats

  • The Raiders averaged 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1) last season.
  • The Raiders collected only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins allowed per contest (367.9) last season.
  • Last season the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
  • Last year the Dolphins scored 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9).
  • The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Raiders allowed (389.1) per contest last year.
  • The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last season.

Raiders Impact Players

  • Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
  • A year ago Josh Jacobs churned out 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Darren Waller reeled in 107 passes for 1,196 yards last year and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 receiving yards.
  • Yannick Ngakoue boasted an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, K.J. Wright totaled 86 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.
  • Johnathan Abram intercepted two passes and tacked on 79 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended last season.

Raiders Injuries: Trent Brown: Out (Calf), Henry Ruggs III: Out (Knee), Josh Jacobs: Questionable (Hip), Sam Young: Questionable (Groin), Nick Kwiatkoski: Out (Pectoral), Darren Waller: Questionable (Knee), Denzelle Good: Questionable (Thumb)

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa collected 1,814 passing yards (113.4 per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last season (186-for-290), throwing for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.
  • Myles Gaskin took 142 carries for 584 rushing yards a season ago (58.4 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs through the air.
  • Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes for 879 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 79.9 yards per game.
  • Emmanuel Ogbah showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Jerome Baker totaled 111 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and seven sacks.
  • Xavien Howard intercepted 10 passes and tacked on 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended last season.

Dolphins Injuries: Jason Strowbridge: Out (Not Injury Related), Byron Jones: Out (Groin), Clayton Fejedelem: Doubtful (Pectoral)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

