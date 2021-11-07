Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the 33-22 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to take on the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Raiders average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25 per matchup the Giants allow.

The Raiders collect 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants give up per outing.

This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).

This year the Giants put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).

The Giants average just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders give up per matchup (354).

The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (180-for-266), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (324.1 yards per game).

Josh Jacobs has 60 carries for a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 110 receiving yards (15.7 per game).

Hunter Renfrow has hauled in 38 receptions for 399 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times, and averages 57 receiving yards per game.

Maxx Crosby has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 18 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 81 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Simpson OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Neck Full Participation In Practice

Giants Impact Players

This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) while going 175-for-273 (64.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

This year Kadarius Toney has 27 catches for a team-high 343 yards (42.9 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.

Logan Ryan's 63 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with three interceptions and has added 28 tackles and nine passes defended.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status John Ross WR Quad Questionable Kyle Rudolph TE Personal Full Participation In Practice Gary Brightwell RB Covid protocol Questionable Sterling Shepard WR Quad Out Dante Pettis WR Shoulder Out Xavier McKinney S Covid protocol Full Participation In Practice Kenny Golladay WR Knee Questionable Nate Ebner DB Ankle Out Lorenzo Carter LB Ankle Out Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Matt Skura C Covid protocol Full Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Kaden Smith TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Bears L 20-9 Home 10/17/2021 Broncos W 34-24 Away 10/24/2021 Eagles W 33-22 Home 11/7/2021 Giants - Away 11/14/2021 Chiefs - Home 11/21/2021 Bengals - Home 11/25/2021 Cowboys - Away

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Los Angeles L 38-11 Home 10/24/2021 Carolina W 25-3 Home 11/1/2021 Kansas City L 20-17 Away 11/7/2021 Las Vegas - Home 11/22/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia - Home 12/5/2021 Miami - Away

