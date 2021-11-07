How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to take on the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Las Vegas and New York Stats
- The Raiders average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25 per matchup the Giants allow.
- The Raiders collect 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants give up per outing.
- This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).
- This year the Giants put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).
- The Giants average just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders give up per matchup (354).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (180-for-266), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (324.1 yards per game).
- Josh Jacobs has 60 carries for a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 110 receiving yards (15.7 per game).
- Hunter Renfrow has hauled in 38 receptions for 399 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times, and averages 57 receiving yards per game.
- Maxx Crosby has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 18 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 81 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Simpson
OG
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) while going 175-for-273 (64.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
- This year Kadarius Toney has 27 catches for a team-high 343 yards (42.9 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.
- Logan Ryan's 63 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season James Bradberry leads the team with three interceptions and has added 28 tackles and nine passes defended.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Ross
WR
Quad
Questionable
Kyle Rudolph
TE
Personal
Full Participation In Practice
Gary Brightwell
RB
Covid protocol
Questionable
Sterling Shepard
WR
Quad
Out
Dante Pettis
WR
Shoulder
Out
Xavier McKinney
S
Covid protocol
Full Participation In Practice
Kenny Golladay
WR
Knee
Questionable
Nate Ebner
DB
Ankle
Out
Lorenzo Carter
LB
Ankle
Out
Saquon Barkley
RB
Ankle
Out
Matt Skura
C
Covid protocol
Full Participation In Practice
Kadarius Toney
WR
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
Kaden Smith
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Bears
L 20-9
Home
10/17/2021
Broncos
W 34-24
Away
10/24/2021
Eagles
W 33-22
Home
11/7/2021
Giants
-
Away
11/14/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
11/21/2021
Bengals
-
Home
11/25/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Los Angeles
L 38-11
Home
10/24/2021
Carolina
W 25-3
Home
11/1/2021
Kansas City
L 20-17
Away
11/7/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
11/22/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
-
Away
