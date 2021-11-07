Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the 33-22 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go on the road to take on the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders

    Las Vegas and New York Stats

    • The Raiders average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25 per matchup the Giants allow.
    • The Raiders collect 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants give up per outing.
    • This year, the Raiders have five turnovers, six fewer than the Giants have takeaways (11).
    • This year the Giants put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders surrender (23.7).
    • The Giants average just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders give up per matchup (354).
    • The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (9).

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (180-for-266), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (324.1 yards per game).
    • Josh Jacobs has 60 carries for a team-high 204 rushing yards (29.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 110 receiving yards (15.7 per game).
    • Hunter Renfrow has hauled in 38 receptions for 399 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times, and averages 57 receiving yards per game.
    • Maxx Crosby has five sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up four TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has racked up 81 tackles and two TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 52 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    John Simpson

    OG

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • This year Daniel Jones has racked up 1,949 passing yards (243.6 per game) while going 175-for-273 (64.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 241 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
    • This year Kadarius Toney has 27 catches for a team-high 343 yards (42.9 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has notched a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding six TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Logan Ryan's 63 tackles and one TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season James Bradberry leads the team with three interceptions and has added 28 tackles and nine passes defended.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    John Ross

    WR

    Quad

    Questionable

    Kyle Rudolph

    TE

    Personal

    Full Participation In Practice

    Gary Brightwell

    RB

    Covid protocol

    Questionable

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Quad

    Out

    Dante Pettis

    WR

    Shoulder

    Out

    Xavier McKinney

    S

    Covid protocol

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kenny Golladay

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Nate Ebner

    DB

    Ankle

    Out

    Lorenzo Carter

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Saquon Barkley

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Matt Skura

    C

    Covid protocol

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kadarius Toney

    WR

    Thumb

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kaden Smith

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Bears

    L 20-9

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Broncos

    W 34-24

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Eagles

    W 33-22

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 38-11

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Carolina

    W 25-3

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Kansas City

    L 20-17

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

