Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-2
48.5
Las Vegas and Philadelphia Stats
- The Raiders rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles allow (25.3).
- The Raiders average 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per outing (345.3).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Eagles have forced (6).
- The Eagles average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders surrender.
- The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow per outing (353.3).
- This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 1,946 yards through the air (324.3 per game) and a 64.2% completion percentage (149-for-232), pitching 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has taken 54 attempts for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Henry Ruggs III has 20 receptions for a team-high 445 yards (74.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Maxx Crosby leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.
- This season Denzel Perryman has collected 73 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Johnathan Abram has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.
Raiders Injuries: Keisean Nixon: Out (Groin), Carl Nassib: Questionable (Toe), Bryan Edwards: Out (Foot), Maliek Collins: Questionable (Shoulder)
Eagles Impact Players
- This season Jalen Hurts has put up 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 130-for-208 (62.5%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 300 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.
- This year Devonta Smith has 27 catches and leads the team with 345 yards (57.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 65 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended six this season.
Eagles Injuries: K'Von Wallace: Out (Shoulder), Zach Ertz: Out (Ankle), Alshon Jeffery: Out (Calf), Jack Driscoll: Out (Ankle), Malik Jackson: Out (Quadricep), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee)
Regional restrictions apply.
