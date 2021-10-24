Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) carries past Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -2 48.5

Las Vegas and Philadelphia Stats

The Raiders rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles allow (25.3).

The Raiders average 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per outing (345.3).

The Raiders have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Eagles have forced (6).

The Eagles average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders surrender.

The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow per outing (353.3).

This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 1,946 yards through the air (324.3 per game) and a 64.2% completion percentage (149-for-232), pitching 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has taken 54 attempts for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Henry Ruggs III has 20 receptions for a team-high 445 yards (74.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Maxx Crosby leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

This season Denzel Perryman has collected 73 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Johnathan Abram has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: Keisean Nixon: Out (Groin), Carl Nassib: Questionable (Toe), Bryan Edwards: Out (Foot), Maliek Collins: Questionable (Shoulder)

Eagles Impact Players

This season Jalen Hurts has put up 1,480 passing yards (246.7 per game) while going 130-for-208 (62.5%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 300 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns.

This year Devonta Smith has 27 catches and leads the team with 345 yards (57.5 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 65 tackles mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended six this season.

Eagles Injuries: K'Von Wallace: Out (Shoulder), Zach Ertz: Out (Ankle), Alshon Jeffery: Out (Calf), Jack Driscoll: Out (Ankle), Malik Jackson: Out (Quadricep), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee)

