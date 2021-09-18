Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defend during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

The Steelers scored 3.9 fewer points per game (26) than the Raiders gave up (29.9) last season.

The Steelers racked up 54.5 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last year.

The Steelers turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (15) last season.

The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last season, 7.6 more than the Steelers gave up (19.5).

The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, 77.5 more yards than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per matchup.

The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Benny Snell Jr. ran for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and had 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.

T.J. Watt put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.

Joe Schobert's 2020 campaign saw him total 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Raiders Impact Players

Last season Derek Carr racked up 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) while going 348-for-517 (67.3%) and throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Josh Jacobs took 273 attempts for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Darren Waller hauled in 107 passes for 1,196 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 yards per game.

Yannick Ngakoue had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles.

K.J. Wright's 2020 campaign saw him total 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Johnathan Abram picked off two passes and tacked on 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended last season.

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Bills W 23-16 Away 9/19/2021 Raiders - Home 9/26/2021 Bengals - Home 10/3/2021 Packers - Away 10/10/2021 Broncos - Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/13/2021 Baltimore W 33-27 Home 9/19/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 9/26/2021 Miami - Home 10/4/2021 Los Angeles - Away 10/10/2021 Chicago - Home

