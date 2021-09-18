How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Heinz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats
- The Steelers scored 3.9 fewer points per game (26) than the Raiders gave up (29.9) last season.
- The Steelers racked up 54.5 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last year.
- The Steelers turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (15) last season.
- The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last season, 7.6 more than the Steelers gave up (19.5).
- The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, 77.5 more yards than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per matchup.
- The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Benny Snell Jr. ran for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.
- Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and had 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.
- Joe Schobert's 2020 campaign saw him total 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.
Raiders Impact Players
- Last season Derek Carr racked up 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) while going 348-for-517 (67.3%) and throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs took 273 attempts for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Darren Waller hauled in 107 passes for 1,196 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 yards per game.
- Yannick Ngakoue had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles.
- K.J. Wright's 2020 campaign saw him total 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.
- Johnathan Abram picked off two passes and tacked on 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended last season.
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Bills
W 23-16
Away
9/19/2021
Raiders
-
Home
9/26/2021
Bengals
-
Home
10/3/2021
Packers
-
Away
10/10/2021
Broncos
-
Home
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/13/2021
Baltimore
W 33-27
Home
9/19/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
9/26/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/4/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
10/10/2021
Chicago
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
19
2021
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)