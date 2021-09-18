September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defend during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defend during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Steelers scored 3.9 fewer points per game (26) than the Raiders gave up (29.9) last season.
  • The Steelers racked up 54.5 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Raiders gave up per outing (389.1) last year.
  • The Steelers turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (15) last season.
  • The Raiders averaged 27.1 points per game last season, 7.6 more than the Steelers gave up (19.5).
  • The Raiders collected 383.3 yards per game last season, 77.5 more yards than the 305.8 the Steelers allowed per matchup.
  • The Raiders had 26 giveaways last season, while the Steelers had 27 takeaways.

Steelers Impact Players

  • Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-for-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Benny Snell Jr. ran for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns a season ago.
  • Last season Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and had 88 catches for 923 yards with seven touchdowns.
  • T.J. Watt put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 15 sacks, 23 TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.
  • Joe Schobert's 2020 campaign saw him total 141 tackles, six TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three interceptions.
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off four passes and tacked on 79 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Raiders Impact Players

  • Last season Derek Carr racked up 4,103 passing yards (256.4 per game) while going 348-for-517 (67.3%) and throwing for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
  • Josh Jacobs took 273 attempts for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • Darren Waller hauled in 107 passes for 1,196 yards last season and scored nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 yards per game.
  • Yannick Ngakoue had a strong body of work a year ago, collecting eight sacks, seven TFL and 23 tackles.
  • K.J. Wright's 2020 campaign saw him total 86 tackles, 11 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.
  • Johnathan Abram picked off two passes and tacked on 79 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended last season.

Steelers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Bills

W 23-16

Away

9/19/2021

Raiders

-

Home

9/26/2021

Bengals

-

Home

10/3/2021

Packers

-

Away

10/10/2021

Broncos

-

Home

Raiders Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/13/2021

Baltimore

W 33-27

Home

9/19/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

9/26/2021

Miami

-

Home

10/4/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

10/10/2021

Chicago

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) evades a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball against the Washington Football Teamat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy