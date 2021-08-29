How to Watch Raiders at 49ers

With one more preseason game to go, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a spot that teams aren't usually in this close to the season opener: trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maybe head coach Kyle Shanahan already knows the answer to that question, but the general public is still wondering who'll start Week 1 between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance. Sunday should offer one final shot for those two to separate themselves.

Lance has been the more impressive player this preseason, but that might be because he's seen significantly more playing time than Garoppolo. Last week, Lance threw 14 passes, while Jimmy G attempted just six.

On the other side, the Raiders enter this game with far fewer question marks. Starting quarterback Derek Carr hasn't played in the preseason because head coach Jon Gruden has relied on Nathan Peterman to run an offense that's consisted exclusively of backups, with the likes of B.J. Emmons and Alex Ellis leading the skill position players.

As long as the quarterback question remains in San Francisco, there's plenty of intrigue in this game for both casual and hardcore NFL fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.