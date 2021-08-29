How to Watch Raiders at 49ers

August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With one final preseason game, can Trey Lance claim the 49ers starting quarterback job?
Author:

With one more preseason game to go, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a spot that teams aren't usually in this close to the season opener: trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maybe head coach Kyle Shanahan already knows the answer to that question, but the general public is still wondering who'll start Week 1 between veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance. Sunday should offer one final shot for those two to separate themselves.

Lance has been the more impressive player this preseason, but that might be because he's seen significantly more playing time than Garoppolo. Last week, Lance threw 14 passes, while Jimmy G attempted just six.

On the other side, the Raiders enter this game with far fewer question marks. Starting quarterback Derek Carr hasn't played in the preseason because head coach Jon Gruden has relied on Nathan Peterman to run an offense that's consisted exclusively of backups, with the likes of B.J. Emmons and Alex Ellis leading the skill position players.

As long as the quarterback question remains in San Francisco, there's plenty of intrigue in this game for both casual and hardcore NFL fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Trey Lance
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at 49ers

Stanford Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Bengals

Lionel Messi
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs PSG

Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Washington

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at White Sox

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy