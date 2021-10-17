How to Watch Raiders at Broncos

    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Derek Carr and the Raiders are set for a Week 6 road matchup against Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos.
    Author:

    The Raiders return their focus to the football field for Sunday's AFC West division matchup against the Broncos after a week of upheaval.

    Oakland coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday after the release of offensive emails he had sent over the last decade. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is serving as the interim head coach for the team.

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: CBS (KGWN - Cheyenne-Scottsbluff)

    Live stream Raiders at Broncos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Raiders enter the game with a 3–2 record and are in second place in the AFC West division race.

    Derek Carr has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,604 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in an inconsistent season for the starting quarterback.

    The Broncos are 3–2 and are in third place in the AFC West, so this game could end up having major ramifications for a wild-card spot late in the season.

    Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 69.8% of his passes for 1,180 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception, and his solid performance has kept Denver in the mix in the division.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KGWN - Cheyenne-Scottsbluff)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
