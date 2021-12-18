How to Watch Raiders at Browns

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Browns have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, moving their game with the Raiders back to Monday. Will it be enough time?
    Author:

    The Browns have been navigating a breakthrough of COVID-19 amongst their locker room. As of Friday, 24 players have been placed in COVID protocols. Both quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski could miss this vital game against the Raiders as both teams are trying to stay in the playoff chase. 

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NFL Network

    Live Stream: You can stream Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With college football shifting into bowl season, this game was originally scheduled to be the first game of the NFL's first Saturday doubleheader. Instead, the Browns might be relegated to playing their backups in a must-win game on Monday. They got an outstanding win against the Ravens last week even if Lamar Jackson didn't play most of that game.

    It was a nice bounce-back game after they had lost to the Ravens on the road a week before. It kept their playoff hopes alive, putting them only one game back of the AFC North lead currently held by the Ravens. 

    The Raiders are not having nearly the same amount of issues with COVID-19 this week but they are looking to bounce back in a big way after they lost last week to the Chiefs 48-9. It dropped them under .500 for the first time this season and every game from here on out is imperative to win.

    It will be even harder as they will be without their star tight end Darren Waller in this one as he's missed the last two games dealing with a knee and back injury. The biggest question heading into this one will be how much the outcome will be affected by moving this game two days. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    11 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    11 seconds ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    11 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    11 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy