How to Watch Raiders at Browns

The Browns have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases, moving their game with the Raiders back to Monday. Will it be enough time?

The Browns have been navigating a breakthrough of COVID-19 amongst their locker room. As of Friday, 24 players have been placed in COVID protocols. Both quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski could miss this vital game against the Raiders as both teams are trying to stay in the playoff chase.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

With college football shifting into bowl season, this game was originally scheduled to be the first game of the NFL's first Saturday doubleheader. Instead, the Browns might be relegated to playing their backups in a must-win game on Monday. They got an outstanding win against the Ravens last week even if Lamar Jackson didn't play most of that game.

It was a nice bounce-back game after they had lost to the Ravens on the road a week before. It kept their playoff hopes alive, putting them only one game back of the AFC North lead currently held by the Ravens.

The Raiders are not having nearly the same amount of issues with COVID-19 this week but they are looking to bounce back in a big way after they lost last week to the Chiefs 48-9. It dropped them under .500 for the first time this season and every game from here on out is imperative to win.

It will be even harder as they will be without their star tight end Darren Waller in this one as he's missed the last two games dealing with a knee and back injury. The biggest question heading into this one will be how much the outcome will be affected by moving this game two days.

