    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raiders head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
    Author:

    The Raiders play on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2013, when they lost to the Cowboys 31–24. They get a chance to avenge that loss and snap their three-game losing streak this holiday.

    How to Watch Raiders at Cowboys Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WANE-Ft. Wayne, IN)

    Live stream the Raiders at Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Las Vegas started the year 5–2 but has lost its last three. The Raiders went from leading the AFC West to being on the outside of the playoff race.

    On Thursday, they will try and get back on track and send the Cowboys home with their second straight loss.

    The Cowboys started the year 6–1 and were looking like one of the best teams in the NFC but have lost two of their last three games. 

    Last week, they had trouble scoring against the Chiefs in their 19–9 loss. Dak Prescott struggled as he threw two interceptions despite passing for 316 yards. 

    On Thursday, the Cowboys will look to pick up a big home win and keep their big lead in the NFC East.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WANE-Ft. Wayne, IN)
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
