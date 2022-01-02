Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Raiders try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the surging Colts on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Raiders head to Indianapolis on Sunday looking to win their third straight game as they fight for the final AFC playoff spot.

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream the Raiders at Colts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Las Vegas is tied for the last playoff spot with the Dolphins, Ravens and Chargers, but sits behind all of them due to tiebreakers. 

    The Raiders are coming off two straight close wins against the Browns and Broncos but now must take on a Colts team that is as hot as anyone in the AFC right now.

    The Colts started the year just 1–4 but are 8–2 since then. They are in the playoff picture but have little room for error.

    Indianapolis can still win the AFC South with two wins and two losses from the Titans, but could also find themselves on the outside looking in.

    The Colts got some good news on Friday as quarterback Carson Wentz was activated of the COVID-19 list and will start Sunday.

    It won't be easy for the depleted Colts, but they still come in as favorites against a Raiders team fighting for its playoff life.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WTHI - Terre Haute, IN)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    7 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    7 minutes ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    7 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Titans

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Ravens

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy