The Raiders try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the surging Colts on Sunday.

The Raiders head to Indianapolis on Sunday looking to win their third straight game as they fight for the final AFC playoff spot.

How to Watch Raiders at Colts Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream the Raiders at Colts game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas is tied for the last playoff spot with the Dolphins, Ravens and Chargers, but sits behind all of them due to tiebreakers.

The Raiders are coming off two straight close wins against the Browns and Broncos but now must take on a Colts team that is as hot as anyone in the AFC right now.

The Colts started the year just 1–4 but are 8–2 since then. They are in the playoff picture but have little room for error.

Indianapolis can still win the AFC South with two wins and two losses from the Titans, but could also find themselves on the outside looking in.

The Colts got some good news on Friday as quarterback Carson Wentz was activated of the COVID-19 list and will start Sunday.

It won't be easy for the depleted Colts, but they still come in as favorites against a Raiders team fighting for its playoff life.

Regional restrictions may apply.