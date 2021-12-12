The Chiefs go for their sixth straight win on Sunday when they host the division-rival Raiders.

The Chiefs looked normal to begin the year, but have rolled off five straight wins and once again look like one of the best teams in the AFC.

How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

Kansas City still looks vulnerable, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. have found ways to win games and have taken control of the AFC West.

They can put even more distance between them and the competition if they can beat the Raiders for the second time this year on Sunday.

The Raiders lost to the Chiefs 41-14 a month ago, which is part of four losses over their last five.

The one win for Las Vegas during that time was a 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. It has been a tough stretch for the Raiders that has them on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

They desperately need a win this week against their rival but will need to play much better if they want to pull off the upset.

