    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chiefs go for their sixth straight win on Sunday when they host the division-rival Raiders.
    Author:

    The Chiefs looked normal to begin the year, but have rolled off five straight wins and once again look like one of the best teams in the AFC.

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

    Live stream the Raiders at Chiefs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City still looks vulnerable, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. have found ways to win games and have taken control of the AFC West.

    They can put even more distance between them and the competition if they can beat the Raiders for the second time this year on Sunday.

    The Raiders lost to the Chiefs 41-14 a month ago, which is part of four losses over their last five. 

    The one win for Las Vegas during that time was a 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. It has been a tough stretch for the Raiders that has them on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

    They desperately need a win this week against their rival but will need to play much better if they want to pull off the upset.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
